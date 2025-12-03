F1’s new rookie for 2026 delivers on five-year Lando Norris promise

“Lando I want you to remember me, I will see you in five years.”

Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad

Arvid Lindblad will be F1’s only new rookie driver in 2026 after signing for Racing Bulls — Red Bull’s sister team.

Lindblad has had his sights set on F1 since he was a teenager.

Aged 14, Lindblad shook hands with Lando Norris, who was driving for McLaren in 2021. 

When greeting Norris, Lindblad made a bold promise, saying: “Lando I want you to remember me, I will see you in five years.”

Five years later, Lindblad will make his F1 debut at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.

It could also be the first F1 weekend where Norris arrives as the reigning world champion, with the Briton 12 points clear of Max Verstappen ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull ended months of speculation by announcing their driver line-ups on Tuesday afternoon.

Isack Hadjar has replaced Yuki Tsunoda alongside Verstappen, while Liam Lawson will spearhead Racing Bulls.

Lindblad has been given the opportunity despite an inconsistent F2 campaign and some concerns he's not quite ready for F1.

Lindblad delivers on Norris promise

Lindblad’s speed and rapid rise through the junior ranks has impressed Red Bull.

While he sits only sixth in the F2 standings, Red Bull are convinced they have a major talent on their hands.

Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman’s 2024 F2 campaigns are good case studies of the series not always being truly representative. 

Antonelli finished sixth with just one win, while Bearman didn’t make the top 10.

Making it into F1 is a huge achievement — and something Lindblad appeared to manifest during his encounter with Norris.

Reflecting on meeting the McLaren driver back in 2021, Lindblad told Sky Sports earlier this year:

“It was really just like a spur of the moment. I was talking with my mate at the track, and we saw Lando,” Lindblad explained.

“I said to my mate, ‘I’ll be racing with him soon in F1’ and my friend was like, ‘you don’t have the guts to tell him’ and I wanted to prove him wrong!

“So I went straight up to Lando and he was very kind about it. I said, ‘it was nice to meet you and see in five years’.

“I got inspired by Lewis Hamilton telling Ron Dennis [he would join McLaren] and it was a similar kind of vibe, so it was just my friend egging me on!

“That was at the end of 2021, so hopefully I have a good year in F2 and hopefully I will be in F1 and stick to my word!”

