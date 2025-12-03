Understanding Honda MotoGP engineers “really difficult” for one brand rookie

Aleix Espargaro opens up on how things have changed since he joined Honda

Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2025 Valencia test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2025 Valencia test
© Gold and Goose

Honda MotoGP test rider Aleix Espargaro admits it was initially “really difficult” for him to understand how HRC’s engineers worked when he started last winter.

The three-time MotoGP race winner signed with Honda to become one of its official test riders for 2025, after calling time on his racing career at the end of 2024.

Aleix Espargaro followed Romano Albesiano from Aprilia to Honda, with both bringing their expertise of how a European manufacturer works to the previously stubborn methods at HRC.

Honda made huge progress in 2025, as it achieved its first win in two years, as well as three dry-weather podiums to lift itself out of the bottom ranking on the concessions table.

Honda is working more “efficiently” than a year ago

Espargaro first rode the Honda at the end-of-season Barcelona test in 2024, but admits it was hard for him to understand initially how HRC’s engineers worked.

But, over the course of the 2025 season, he says he was able to work with Albesiano to speed up where feedback need to go and improve the overall efficiency of Honda’s engineers.

“At the beginning, for me, it was really hard to understand how the Japanese worked,” he said.

“Because, in Aprilia, with the European system, when you have some problems with the chassis, you go to the one who is in charge of the chassis.

“When you have a problem with the electronics or the engines [you go to the right person].

“Here in Honda, it’s a little bit more complicated. There are a lot of people, and it’s really difficult to understand which engineer is in charge of everything.

“So, I talked a lot with Romano. Romano understands a little bit more, he’s spent a lot of time in Japan.

“So, I can talk a little bit more with Romano, understand better.

“So, now, when I need something a little bit quicker, I can go straight, and information is more direct.

“I think Honda made a huge effort to understand that working more like this is more efficient, it’s better.

“So, the way we work now is completely different from the beginning.”

Understanding Honda MotoGP engineers “really difficult” for one brand rookie
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

