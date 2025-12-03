Scottish Superstock rider was “touch and go” after horror Donington crash

Callum Grigor has spoken at length about his Donington incident in a new video

Callum Grigor. Credit: Facebook/Grigor Racing.
Callum Grigor. Credit: Facebook/Grigor Racing.

British Superstock rider Callum Grigor admits he was “touch and go” in hospital following the horror crash at Donington in September caused by a brake failure.

The Scottish rider crashed during the Donington Park round of the British Superbike Championship while competing in the Superstock race.

The incident involved Isle of Man TT star Nathan Harrison, with Grigor revealing in a new video that a brake failure at Goddards from contact with another rider on the opening lap was the cause.

He suffered multiple injuries and was put into a coma for 17 days, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Grigor is now recovering at home in Glasgow.

In the video, he says he doesn’t want to watch the footage of the crash, but the data has revealed what was happening at the moment his brake failed.

“I suffered a cardiac arrest due to the knock to the head and my spinal cord being crushed,” he said.

“And [I] was given CPR to restart my heart by the doctors - the BSB doctors - who were there.

“Undoubtedly, I was saved by the response of the BSB medical team, which I will be forever grateful for.

“And I was extremely fortunate enough to meet many of the BSB medical team and thank them personally for saving my life when Hannah [my partner] and I went to the final round of the championship at Brands Hatch.

“So in total I've suffered a broken hand, a broken wrist, a broken shoulder, a broken shoulder blade; I’ve broken my collarbone, five ribs – one of which is classed as severely deformed.

“I had three [broken] vertebrae in my back as well.

“On top of that, I've also got some nerve damage in my arm and hand from all the injuries, and on the left hand side, as well as all the internal injuries… like both lungs collapsed, one was punctured, and then I had a bleed on the brain as well because of the crash.

“Some days in the hospital it was really, really, very much touch and go.

“And one of those days to this day is still known as ‘the Monday’ – just ‘the Monday’ – that’s when people know what you’re talking about.”

Grigor added that he is “making progress every single day”, though is “still struggling to walk any distance really”.

He also admits he is not sure if he will race again, but “once I’m further down the line, and then when I’m fit again, we’ll make that decision when it’s possible”.

In this article

Scottish Superstock rider was “touch and go” after horror Donington crash
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri tipped to deploy “acceptable” Lewis Hamilton tactic in Abu Dhabi finale
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
Scottish Superstock rider was “touch and go” after horror Donington crash
2h ago
Callum Grigor. Credit: Facebook/Grigor Racing.
F1 News
Rival teams warned to “be careful” of Williams after “Mercedes-level” claim
2h ago
Williams celebrate in Qatar
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: Alvaro Bautista makes MotoGP-WorldSBK difference “clear”
3h ago
Jorge Lorenzo speaks to TNT Sports, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Did Aprilia expect Raul Fernandez MotoGP victory contention? “Not really”
3h ago
Raul Fernandez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Jake Dixon torn between two defining Moto2 victories
3h ago
Jake Dixon, Aron Canet, Silverstone 2024
F1 News
Ferrari slammed for “weak excuse” over halted 2025 F1 car development
4h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
KTM MotoGP star Maverick Vinales rides Yamaha at Valencia track day
5h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
VR46 rider hopes to capitalise on crew chief stability after “roller-coaster” MotoGP season
5h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
“Too much drama” in GP24/GP25 debate, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
6h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP