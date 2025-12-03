Scottish Superstock rider was “touch and go” after horror Donington crash

British Superstock rider Callum Grigor admits he was “touch and go” in hospital following the horror crash at Donington in September caused by a brake failure.

The Scottish rider crashed during the Donington Park round of the British Superbike Championship while competing in the Superstock race.

The incident involved Isle of Man TT star Nathan Harrison, with Grigor revealing in a new video that a brake failure at Goddards from contact with another rider on the opening lap was the cause.

He suffered multiple injuries and was put into a coma for 17 days, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Grigor is now recovering at home in Glasgow.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, he says he doesn’t want to watch the footage of the crash, but the data has revealed what was happening at the moment his brake failed.

“I suffered a cardiac arrest due to the knock to the head and my spinal cord being crushed,” he said.

“And [I] was given CPR to restart my heart by the doctors - the BSB doctors - who were there.

“Undoubtedly, I was saved by the response of the BSB medical team, which I will be forever grateful for.

“And I was extremely fortunate enough to meet many of the BSB medical team and thank them personally for saving my life when Hannah [my partner] and I went to the final round of the championship at Brands Hatch.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So in total I've suffered a broken hand, a broken wrist, a broken shoulder, a broken shoulder blade; I’ve broken my collarbone, five ribs – one of which is classed as severely deformed.

“I had three [broken] vertebrae in my back as well.

“On top of that, I've also got some nerve damage in my arm and hand from all the injuries, and on the left hand side, as well as all the internal injuries… like both lungs collapsed, one was punctured, and then I had a bleed on the brain as well because of the crash.

“Some days in the hospital it was really, really, very much touch and go.

“And one of those days to this day is still known as ‘the Monday’ – just ‘the Monday’ – that’s when people know what you’re talking about.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Grigor added that he is “making progress every single day”, though is “still struggling to walk any distance really”.

He also admits he is not sure if he will race again, but “once I’m further down the line, and then when I’m fit again, we’ll make that decision when it’s possible”.