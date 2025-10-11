Injured BSB Superstock rider returns home after a month in hospital

Callum Grigor has been able to leave hospital after a month, following his crash at the Donington Park BSB in early September.

Grigor was hospitalised and placed in an induced coma after crashing with Nathan Harrison at the Donington Park BSB on 6 September in the National Superstock race.

He then spent 17 days in the induced coma, and a further five days in ICU, before moving from Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow at the beginning of October.

After around one month in hospital, though, Grigor has now been able to move home, as announced by a statement released by his family on 10 October.

“We are delighted to finally announce CALLUM IS HOME,” the statement, posted to the Grigor Racing Facebook page, reads.

“He has been discharged from Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and is under the care of several community teams for his ongoing rehabilitation.

“Whilst we know this will be a long road, we can only marvel at the progress made to date and are still debating if it is just downright stubbornness or a miracle. We will take either!

“This outcome is only possible due to the exceptional care and dedication we have received from all staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow, Queens Medical Centre Nottingham and the medics and marshals at BSB.

“We are grateful to each and every person involved at all stages of this journey and reiterate we will never be able to thank them enough.

“Team Grigor would also like to thank everyone who has been with us through this journey. Messages and cards brought us strength and hope when we needed it most and financial donations enabled us to remain with Callum in Nottingham and will aid his ongoing rehabilitation over the coming months.

“Our wide circle of friends and family have been a rock for us during this challenging chapter and we are thankful for each and every one. We feel truly blessed to be surrounded by wonderful people.

“We will do our best to keep everyone up to date with how the progress is going, but for now, we’re going to be spending time with the team and our family and friends!

“Thank you everyone, and we will hopefully see you soon.”