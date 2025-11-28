2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Full results and times from sprint qualifying

Full results from sprint qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Piastri claimed sprint pole in Qatar
Oscar Piastri will start the sprint race in Qatar from pole position.

Piastri hit back after a tough run of form to pip Mercedes’ George Russell to top spot. The Australian hasn’t finished on the podium since the Italian Grand Prix back in September.

Since then, Piastri’s lead in the championship standings has evaporated, with Lando Norris now 24 points clear with two rounds to go. Piastri will hope to take the title down to the wire in Abu Dhabi at least.

Speaking after sprint qualifying, Piastri said: “It has been a good day, which is nice for a change. Things clicked from the start, so thanks to the team. It has looked good this weekend so far. There are a few things to tidy up, which is nice to say on pole. It’s only Sprint pole but I will take whatever I can get.

“Sprint weekends are tough to know if you are fully on top of things but it felt good all day and we made good adjustments before Qualifying. The pace was there all day.”

Russell will join Piastri on the front row for the sprint after delivering another outstanding lap for Mercedes, while Norris will start third, having encountered traffic on his final lap.

Norris began his final lap in SQ3 too close to Williams’ Alex Albon, costing him throughout the run. Behind the top three, Fernando Alonso starred to secure fourth.

Yuki Tsunoda out-qualified teammate Max Verstappen for the first time this season. Verstappen complained about severe bouncing throughout qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc was the sole Ferrari inside the top 10 in ninth. Albon rounded out the SQ3 top 10.

It was another poor qualifying for Lewis Hamilton, who was knocked out in SQ1.

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m21.286s1m21.005s1m20.055s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m21.432s1m21.136s1m20.087s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m21.398s1m20.956s1m20.285s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.276s1m21.272s1m20.450s
5Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.458s1m21.152s1m20.519s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.172s1m21.036s1m20.528s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m21.555s1m21.376s1m20.532s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m21.438s1m21.172s1m20.542s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m21.636s1m21.190s1m20.622s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m21.721s1m21.212s1m20.788s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m21.399s1m21.433s 
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.526s1m21.494s 
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.623s1m21.567s 
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.327s1m21.631s 
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.773s1m21.666s 
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.807s  
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m21.851s  
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m22.043s  
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.112s  
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.364s  
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

