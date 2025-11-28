Oscar Piastri will start the sprint race in Qatar from pole position.

Piastri hit back after a tough run of form to pip Mercedes’ George Russell to top spot. The Australian hasn’t finished on the podium since the Italian Grand Prix back in September.

Since then, Piastri’s lead in the championship standings has evaporated, with Lando Norris now 24 points clear with two rounds to go. Piastri will hope to take the title down to the wire in Abu Dhabi at least.

Speaking after sprint qualifying, Piastri said: “It has been a good day, which is nice for a change. Things clicked from the start, so thanks to the team. It has looked good this weekend so far. There are a few things to tidy up, which is nice to say on pole. It’s only Sprint pole but I will take whatever I can get.

“Sprint weekends are tough to know if you are fully on top of things but it felt good all day and we made good adjustments before Qualifying. The pace was there all day.”

Russell will join Piastri on the front row for the sprint after delivering another outstanding lap for Mercedes, while Norris will start third, having encountered traffic on his final lap.

Norris began his final lap in SQ3 too close to Williams’ Alex Albon, costing him throughout the run. Behind the top three, Fernando Alonso starred to secure fourth.

Yuki Tsunoda out-qualified teammate Max Verstappen for the first time this season. Verstappen complained about severe bouncing throughout qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc was the sole Ferrari inside the top 10 in ninth. Albon rounded out the SQ3 top 10.

It was another poor qualifying for Lewis Hamilton, who was knocked out in SQ1.

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m21.286s 1m21.005s 1m20.055s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.432s 1m21.136s 1m20.087s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m21.398s 1m20.956s 1m20.285s 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.276s 1m21.272s 1m20.450s 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.458s 1m21.152s 1m20.519s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.172s 1m21.036s 1m20.528s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.555s 1m21.376s 1m20.532s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m21.438s 1m21.172s 1m20.542s 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m21.636s 1m21.190s 1m20.622s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m21.721s 1m21.212s 1m20.788s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m21.399s 1m21.433s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.526s 1m21.494s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.623s 1m21.567s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.327s 1m21.631s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.773s 1m21.666s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.807s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m21.851s 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m22.043s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.112s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.364s