Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (taking place at 14:00-15:00 UK time). Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix then takes place at 18:00-19:00.

Starting Grid for Qatar GP Sprint Race

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team

Oscar Piastri will start on pole position for the final sprint race of the 2025 F1 season in Qatar.

A brilliant lap secured a much-needed pole for the Australian, who finally ended a run of woeful form to bounce back in style in sprint qualifying.

George Russell will start alongside Piastri on the front row in his Mercedes, while championship leader Lando Norris will line up in third spot in the other McLaren.

Fernando Alonso secured a strong fourth for Aston Martin, and starts ahead of the Red Bull pair surprisingly headed by Yuki Tsunoda.

Max Verstappen, the only other driver in title contention, starts sixth after a nightmare SQ3 in his Red Bull.

Kimi Antonelli goes from seventh, with Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon completing the rest of the top-10 starters.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari woes continued as the seven-time world champion suffered an SQ1 exit with a time only good enough for 18th on the grid.

