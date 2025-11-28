Starting grid for F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race: Who starts where
McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (taking place at 14:00-15:00 UK time). Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix then takes place at 18:00-19:00.
Starting Grid for Qatar GP Sprint Race
|2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Oscar Piastri will start on pole position for the final sprint race of the 2025 F1 season in Qatar.
A brilliant lap secured a much-needed pole for the Australian, who finally ended a run of woeful form to bounce back in style in sprint qualifying.
George Russell will start alongside Piastri on the front row in his Mercedes, while championship leader Lando Norris will line up in third spot in the other McLaren.
Fernando Alonso secured a strong fourth for Aston Martin, and starts ahead of the Red Bull pair surprisingly headed by Yuki Tsunoda.
Max Verstappen, the only other driver in title contention, starts sixth after a nightmare SQ3 in his Red Bull.
Kimi Antonelli goes from seventh, with Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon completing the rest of the top-10 starters.
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari woes continued as the seven-time world champion suffered an SQ1 exit with a time only good enough for 18th on the grid.