Starting grid for F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race: Who starts where

McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix. 

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (taking place at 14:00-15:00 UK time). Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix then takes place at 18:00-19:00. 

2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
5Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team

Oscar Piastri will start on pole position for the final sprint race of the 2025 F1 season in Qatar. 

A brilliant lap secured a much-needed pole for the Australian, who finally ended a run of woeful form to bounce back in style in sprint qualifying. 

George Russell will start alongside Piastri on the front row in his Mercedes, while championship leader Lando Norris will line up in third spot in the other McLaren. 

Fernando Alonso secured a strong fourth for Aston Martin, and starts ahead of the Red Bull pair surprisingly headed by Yuki Tsunoda. 

Max Verstappen, the only other driver in title contention, starts sixth after a nightmare SQ3 in his Red Bull. 

Kimi Antonelli goes from seventh, with Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon completing the rest of the top-10 starters. 

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari woes continued as the seven-time world champion suffered an SQ1 exit with a time only good enough for 18th on the grid. 

