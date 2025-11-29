What Max Verstappen thinks of Adrian Newey becoming Aston Martin F1 boss

What Verstappen thinks of Newey becoming Aston Martin F1 boss

Max Verstappen delivers verdict on Adrian Newey taking over as Aston Martin's F1 team principal.

Newey and Verstappen celebrate on the podium
Newey and Verstappen celebrate on the podium

Max Verstappen has backed Adrian Newey to succeed as the new team principal of Aston Martin.

Legendary F1 designer Newey will become Aston Martin’s team principal next season as part of a major restructure at the Silverstone-based outfit.

The move has taken many in the F1 paddock by surprise and divided opinion, but Verstappen expects Newey to succeed in the role.

"It's probably something that you see in more teams, right? That someone more technical is taking on the role of team boss,” said Verstappen, whose Red Bull title-winning F1 cars were all designed by Newey.

"And I guess Aston is going the same way. I mean you have to ask them, of course, why they opted to do it. But that's my, I think, logical explanation behind that.

"So yeah, I'm happy to see that. I don't know of course how much that will change in the involvement of the car for Adrian. But I'm sure he will do well.”

Asked if he was surprised by the move, Verstappen replied: "I've never spoken to Adrian about it. It was never an option at Red Bull of course as well so I don't know what the ambition was or whatever - but I'm happy for him.

“He's in a different team environment now and, of course, I cannot look into the team why or how or the reason why he got promoted. But I'm just sitting here and enjoying it.

"Happy for him and I hope that the team will benefit of his knowledge at the end of the day.”

Unexpected Newey role raises eyebrows at Red Bull

Verstappen has been the subject of speculation linking him with a switch to Aston Martin in the future, though the Dutchman remains committed to Red Bull until at least the end of 2026.

While Verstappen thinks Newey will flourish as a team principal, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko reacted with shock at the news.

“That really surprised me,” the 82-year-old Austrian is quoted as saying by Kleine Zeitung.

“We'll have to see how that plays out in practice.”

Marko added: “That’s certainly not his strength. His great strength lies in design, car tuning, and the quality of production and development.

“But it has surprised me greatly that he will now be moving more towards team management.”

What Max Verstappen thinks of Adrian Newey becoming Aston Martin F1 boss
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
New bike, high 2026 WorldSBK expectations for Kawasaki: “We need to be in the top 5”
9m ago
Manuel Puccetti with Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint: Hamilton goes from pit lane
53m ago
Piastri starts on pole
F1 News
What Lando Norris needs to become F1 world champion in Qatar
1h ago
Norris is 24 points clear of Piastri and Verstappen
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “They were with Marc Marquez before… now they trust me”
2h ago
Luca Marini
F1 News
What Verstappen thinks of Newey becoming Aston Martin F1 boss
3h ago
Newey and Verstappen celebrate on the podium

More News

MotoGP Feature
Why Ducati’s 2025 ‘crisis’ shouldn’t fool its swarming MotoGP rivals
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
4h ago
Qatar GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen dissects Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles: “You can’t be yourself”
5h ago
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
Tommy Bridewell tipped as “formidable threat” by 2026 BSB rival
6h ago
Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Adrian Newey dispels one major fear critics had after taking Aston Martin top job
16h ago
Adrian Newey