Oscar Piastri tipped to deploy “acceptable” Lewis Hamilton tactic in Abu Dhabi finale

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft believes Oscar Piastri could use a tactic previously deployed by Lewis Hamilton during an F1 title decider.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has been involved in several dramatic championship finales.

He won his first title in 2008 on the final lap in Brazil, overtaking Toyota’s Timo Glock, who was struggling on the wrong tyres.

The 2014 title also went down to the wire, with Hamilton defeating Nico Rosberg.

Two years later in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton needed a miracle.

Leading the race, he deliberately backed up the field in the final sector in an attempt to push Rosberg into the clutches of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton had to win the race with Rosberg finishing off the podium to claim the championship.

The tactic ultimately didn’t work, but it left Rosberg and the Mercedes pit wall unsettled.

More tactics in Abu Dhabi?

With three drivers still mathematically in contention for the 2025 F1 title, similar tactics could return this weekend.

Lando Norris leads the standings by 12 points ahead of Verstappen.

A P3 finish on Sunday would secure Norris the title, even if Verstappen or Piastri wins the race.

Verstappen must win with Norris finishing fourth — effectively the same scenario Hamilton faced in 2016.

Meanwhile, Piastri would need victory coupled with Norris finishing sixth or lower.

Croft believes the only realistic way for Piastri to create that scenario is to deliberately back up the pack, putting Norris under pressure from cars behind.

For that to happen, Piastri would likely need to start from pole — on a track where Norris has historically thrived.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ F1 Show, Croft said: “Oscar mentioned this when I was chatting to him earlier in the season – ‘I’ll play the team game because I’m going to need the team in the future, and it is all about the team, this is a team sport’.

“So he’s not going to go against it. I don’t think Lando would go against it either, especially if it allows Max in. You’ve got to look people in the eye a day after the race.

“I can see Oscar winning the race, I can see a Lewis Hamilton/Nico Rosberg 2016 scenario, where Oscar doesn’t go quite as fast and might back his teammate up into the pack.

“That is absolutely acceptable, and I would expect nothing less. But I think Lando will emerge as champion with Oscar winning the race.”