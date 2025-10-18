2025  Australian   Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Moto3 qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix, saw Joel Kelso take a rare slipstream aid to claim a first ever Australian pole in Moto3, with his fifth consecutive front row start, this time from pole in Phillip Island.

The LevelUP - MTA rider had shown he had good pace when he topped the earlier, rain interrupted FP2, and was trading lap record efforts with new 2025 Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda.

After several fast solo laps took Kelso to the top of the timesheets, the Australian looked to teammate Matteo Bertelle, who had come through Q1, to work together , getting enough to on the way to the line for a 1m 34.056s new Moto3 record lap of the Island.

Rueda could not match that, so the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider starts second, just 0.091s slower alone on track.

The final front row spot was taken by a late effort from Luca Lunetta, who shadowed arounf the second Australian in the class, Jacob Roulstone, which propelled the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider from twelfth to third, with two minutes remaining.



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Taiyo Furusato also caught a tow directly behind, to take fourth on the grid, the top Honda for Honda Team Asia.

Working with Kelso propelled Bertelle to fifth, the best of the Q1 riders after moving up with the top time.

Alvaro Carpe was top rookie in the session in sixth on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike, just ahead of Joel Estsban who was back in the lightweight class, this time with Aspar, filling in for Dennis Foggia, who has pneumonia.The experienced replacement rider went straight to Q2, securing seventh, the first rider just over half a second of the new record lap.

Adrian Fernandez secured pole last tiem out in Indonesia, but could only manage a best of eighth for Leopard, their top rider in the session.

Earlier, in FP2 Maximo Quiles had a huge crash which left him looking shaken. The rookie was on track to qualify but was off his earlier pace in ninth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Guido Pini fell in the session but had done enough to secure a top ten start on the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike.

2025 Australian Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 34.056s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.091s 3 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.225s 4 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.350s 5 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.391s 6 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.436s 7 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.507s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.528s 9 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.647s 10 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.814s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.824s 12 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.850s 13 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.923s 14 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.944s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.954s 16 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.977s 17 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.084s 18 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1398s Q1 19 Brian Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 35.604s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 35.813s 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 35.963s 22 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 35.976s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 36.503s 24 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 36.534s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 37.722s 26 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 37.280s



David Almansa was fastest on Friday, setting what was then a new lap record in practice. The Leopard rider will have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for crashing into Taiyo Furusato in Indonesia, which started a domino effect, with Alvaro Carpe also taken out of that race. His Saturday began with a crash in FP2 as rain arrived on the Island and the #22 went on to be off the pace in Q2, finishing 18th and last.

Q1 - Bertelle leads the way to Q2, early lap holds for Buchanan

The first qualifying session began with a brief yellow flag for Ruche Moodley - as he hit the gravel his BOE teammate Cormac Buchanan (17th) hit the top of the timesheets.

That time held well enough to hold onto the final progress spot, losing out to a late solo lap from Bertelle, joined by Nicola Carraro (15th)and Marco Morelli (12th), who worked together to move onto Q2.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Junior GP series leader, Brian Uriarte, comes into the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP team to replace the injured David Munoz, and was the rider just missing out, fifth in the session for 19th on the grid.

Eddie O’Shea went into he final flying laps with no lap set, and although he improved to sixth in the session, it was not enough, finishing 20th on the second MLav bike.

Q2 regulars, Scott Ogden (17th) and Valentin Perrone (18th) also missed out.



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT