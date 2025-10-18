2025 Australian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Australian Grand Prix (Round 19) where Joel Kelso became the first Australian to take pole in Moto3, with a lap record.

Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2025, pole position, Australian GP, Phillip Island
Moto3 qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix, saw Joel Kelso take a rare slipstream aid to claim a first ever Australian pole in Moto3, with his fifth consecutive front row start, this time from pole in Phillip Island.

The LevelUP - MTA rider had shown he had good pace when he topped the earlier, rain interrupted FP2, and was trading lap record efforts with new 2025 Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda.

After several fast solo laps took Kelso to the top of the timesheets, the Australian looked to teammate Matteo Bertelle, who had come through Q1, to work together , getting enough to on the way to the line for a 1m 34.056s new Moto3 record lap of the Island.

Rueda could not match that, so the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider starts second, just 0.091s slower alone on track.

The final front row spot was taken by a late effort from Luca Lunetta, who shadowed arounf the second Australian in the class, Jacob Roulstone, which propelled the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider from twelfth to third, with two minutes remaining.
 

Taiyo Furusato also caught a tow directly behind, to take fourth on the grid, the top Honda for Honda Team Asia.

Working with Kelso propelled Bertelle to fifth, the best of the Q1 riders after moving up with the top time.

Alvaro Carpe was top rookie in the session in sixth on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike, just ahead of Joel Estsban who was back in the lightweight class, this time with Aspar, filling in for Dennis Foggia, who has pneumonia.The experienced replacement rider went straight to Q2, securing seventh, the first rider just over half a second of the new record lap.

Adrian Fernandez secured pole last tiem out in Indonesia, but could only manage a best of eighth for Leopard, their top rider in the session.

Earlier, in FP2 Maximo Quiles had a huge crash which left him looking shaken. The rookie was on track to qualify but was off his earlier pace in ninth.

Guido Pini fell in the session but had done enough to secure a top ten start on the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike.

2025  Australian   Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 34.056s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.091s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.225s
4Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.350s
5Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.391s
6Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.436s
7Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.507s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.528s
9Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.647s
10Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.814s
11Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.824s
12Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.850s
13Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.923s
14Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.944s
15Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.954s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.977s
17Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.084s
18David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1398s
Q1
19Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 35.604s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 35.813s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)1m 35.963s
22Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1m 35.976s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 36.503s
24Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 36.534s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 37.722s
26Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 37.280s


David Almansa was fastest on Friday, setting what was then a new lap record in practice. The Leopard rider will have a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday, for crashing into Taiyo Furusato in Indonesia, which started a domino effect, with Alvaro Carpe also taken out of that race. His Saturday began with a crash in FP2 as rain arrived on the Island and the #22 went on to be off the pace in Q2, finishing 18th and last.

Q1 - Bertelle leads the way to Q2, early lap holds for Buchanan

The first qualifying session began with a brief yellow flag for Ruche Moodley - as he hit the gravel his BOE teammate Cormac Buchanan (17th) hit the top of the timesheets.

That time held well enough to hold onto the final progress spot, losing out to a late solo lap from Bertelle, joined by Nicola Carraro (15th)and Marco Morelli (12th), who worked together to move onto Q2.

Junior GP series leader, Brian Uriarte, comes into the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP team to replace the injured David Munoz, and was the rider just missing out, fifth in the session for 19th on the grid.

Eddie O’Shea went into he final flying laps with no lap set, and although he improved to sixth in the session, it was not enough, finishing 20th on the second MLav bike.

Q2 regulars, Scott Ogden (17th) and Valentin Perrone (18th) also missed out.
 

