Could Danilo Petrucci be better suited to BMW than Ducati in WorldSBK?

Danilo Petrucci rode a Ducati for three years in WorldSBK, but could the BMW suit him better?

Danilo Petrucci, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After spending three years aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R of the Barni team, Danilo Petrucci makes the switch to BMW for 2026 – and it’s a change that could suit the Italian.

Petrucci was three times a World Superbike race winner on the Panigale, all of those coming at Cremona in 2024 when he completed an unlikely treble in the absence of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who’d been injured at the French Round two weeks before.

The Italian also made a successful campaign on the Ducati in 2025, holding third place in the championship ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli until the penultimate round in Estoril when he was forced – ultimately – to end his season early due to a hand injury picked up in training.

That injury also delayed his start with BMW, as he was unable to ride in the post-race test in Jerez in October. Petrucci’s first chance to ride the M1000 RR, then, came on 26–27 November at the same Jerez circuit.

Petrucci finished fifth-fastest at the end of the two days, 0.3 seconds slower than BMW test rider Michael van der Mark, and reportedly pleased about his first impression of his new bike.

“Danilo [Petrucci] was happy, psyched, and aware,” Petrucci’s manager, Alberto Vergani, told Italian publication GPOne after the test in Jerez.

“He told me 'The team is even happier than me'. Obviously, it was just the first time out, the margin is big, but he's excited about what he did in Jerez. 

“For now, we're looking at the stopwatch up to a certain point, but I've also seen [Petrucci's 2026 teammate] Oliveira competitive and all that is important in keeping the bar high within the team.”

Vergani added that, despite Petrucci having been a Ducati rider for his entire Superbike career, including the season he spent in MotoAmerica in 2022, the BMW is a bike that seems to suit his natural riding style better than the Panigale.

“The BMW is a manly bike, you have to be aggressive,” he said.

“The Ducati, on the other hand, you had to ride it softly. In fact, Danilo couldn't be as explosive as he wanted because he had to hold back. 

“Let's say they're different bikes, and that's exactly why he'll have to reset and start again.”

Could Danilo Petrucci be better suited to BMW than Ducati in WorldSBK?
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

BSB News
Not your average track day: BSB Champion takes on MotoGP winner at Portimao!
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira and Kyle Ryde on-track together at Portimao. Credit: Instagram/No Limits Trackdays.
F1 Feature
What next for Yuki Tsunoda in F1 after brutal Red Bull axe?
1h ago
Tsunoda is Red Bull's latest victim
MotoGP News
Ex-MotoGP rider hospitalised in Valentino Rossi event crash vows comeback
2h ago
Mattia Pasini, 2020
MotoGP Feature
What would the 2025 MotoGP season have looked like without Marc Marquez?
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP concession change timing works out for Honda
3h ago
Honda RC213Vs

More News

F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The complete grid for next season
3h ago
Verstappen and Hadjar will team up at Red Bull
F1 News
Red Bull finally reveal Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 teammate
3h ago
Verstappen will be joined by Hadjar at Red Bull next year
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro “almost crying”: “It's amazing what Pol did”
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro
RR News
Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction
5h ago
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
Brad Pitt to play Valentino Rossi in MotoGP movie? “We look alike!”
6h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, trackside. Credit: Gold and Goose.