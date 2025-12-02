Gresini MotoGP team boss Michele Masini says the outfit is “grateful” that Alex Marquez accepted the “burden” of having Marc Marquez as a team-mate in 2024.

Marc Marquez stunned the paddock late on during the 2023 season when he announced he would be quitting Honda with a year left on his factory deal.

Despite winning six world titles with HRC between 2013 and 2019, Honda had been unable to provide him with a competitive package in 2023 and failed to convince him of its 2024 project during the Misano test that September.

Marquez cast aside a salary to accept a ride at the Gresini Ducati squad on a year-old bike for 2024, on which he won three grands prix and was third in the standings.

The 32-year-old was promoted to the factory Ducati team for 2025, where he dominated with 11 race victories and 14 sprint wins to claim his seventh MotoGP title.

Alex Marquez’s role in Marc Marquez’s comeback not forgotten

Alex Marquez had made a similar move from Honda to Gresini Ducati in 2023, having lost confidence in his abilities on uncompetitive machinery in the previous two years.

He quickly established himself as a more consistent podium contender and became instrumental in convincing his older brother Marc Marquez to join Gresini in 2024.

“He definitely experienced first-hand the difficulties of his brother when he couldn’t get results despite trying his best,” Michele Masini told Spain’s AS.

“As far as we are concerned, we are grateful to him for having facilitated his transition with us, accepting to bear the burden of having a rider with such an important presence as Marc next to him.”

Alex Marquez flourished as Gresini’s team leader in 2025, winning three grands prix and regularly coming out as Marc Marquez’s closest challenger in the first half of the season.

He ended the campaign runner-up in the championship.

For 2026, he will have machine parity with Ducati’s factory riders.

“What we achieved has great value, as it came against a Marc in his best form and fully focused on racing,” Maasini added.

“Alex, for his part, has been consistent, with only two setbacks due to unfortunate junctures after his injury at Assen.

“In 2026, we hope the same outcome will occur, with the names reversed. For our part, we will continue to work as always.”

