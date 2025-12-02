Nicolo Bulega: 850cc MotoGP testing “best opportunity” in “busy” 2026

WorldSBK title rivals for the past two seasons, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega’s careers will diverge in 2026 - but the pair could cross paths again during MotoGP’s new 850cc and Pirelli era.

With Razgatlioglu beginning a two-year stint at Pramac Yamaha, Bulega will combine another World Superbike title challenge with a new MotoGP testing role for Ducati.

The Italian, who scored a point in both of his end-of-season MotoGP outings as Marc Marquez’s replacement on the 1000cc Michelin-shod Desmosedici, is expected to make his 850cc debut around June.

“I will be busy next year, because Superbike and then as a MotoGP test rider with the new [2027] regulations bike,” Bulega said during his MotoGP appearances.

“But when I started to talk with Ducati about my next contract, one of my biggest questions was if I can start to ride the MotoGP.

“We talked together and we think that [850cc testing] was the best opportunity for me because I really like Pirelli tyres in Superbike.

“My riding style is good for the Pirelli. So when I heard that Pirelli was coming to MotoGP, my idea to come back to MotoGP was even stronger.

“My manager and Gigi started to talk about this. And also Gigi, I think, believes I can be good for next year's [850cc] bike.”

Bulega, runner-up to Razgatlioglu in both of his WorldSBK campaigns, now becomes the clear favourite for the 2026 title.

Meanwhile, he backs “incredible talent” Razgatlioglu to adapt his riding style to the current premier-class machine.

“Toprak's a good guy. I think he will have to adapt a lot next year because he's incredible in braking,” Bulega said.

“Normally, in Superbike, the Pirelli front tyre is incredible and gives you a lot of good feeling, also with lean angle.

“In MotoGP you have to ride a little bit different, but he has an incredible talent so I think he can adapt very well.”

Pirelli and Michelin will effectively swap roles in 2027 with Michelin becoming sole tyre supplier to WorldSBK.