Why Toprak Razgatlioglu will “play into the strengths of Yamaha” in MotoGP

Jack Miller is convinced Toprak Razgatlioglu’s data will be vital for Yamaha in MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
© Gold and Goose

Pramac MotoGP rider Jack Miller believes the “completely different riding style” of Toprak Razgatlioglu will “play into the strengths of Yamaha” in 2026.

The triple World Superbike champion’s deal to come to MotoGP was announced in the summer, with the Turkish superstar joining Jack Miller at Pramac on works Yamaha machinery.

Toprak Razgatlioglu made his public debut on the M1 at the Valencia test last month and was the leading rookie in 18th on the timesheets.

While standout results are not expected of him next year, Razgatlioglu’s signing has been done with the development of the 2027 bike on Pirelli tyres in mind.

Despite the steep learning curve of riding on Michelin tyres for only one season, though, Miller backs Razgatlioglu to “sort things out pretty quickly”.

“He’s a world-class motorcycle rider: he’ll adapt relatively quickly, I believe,” he told the MotoGP world feed during the Valencia test.

“He has a lot of experience with different manufacturers, albeit in Superbikes.

“But, it’s still got two wheels and a throttle. So, I’m sure he’ll be able to sort things out pretty quickly.”

Miller also believes that the data Yamaha will be able to collect from Razgatlioglu will be a vital tool for all of its riders to benefit from in 2026.

“[He has] a different riding style, coming off the Pirellis,” he added..

“As I’ve said all along, there are so many different ways to make these things work and already this year, myself feeding off Fabio [Quartararo’s] data, Fabio feeding off my data, we’ve been able to help each other out, I believe.

“Having a rider like Toprak, another completely different riding style again, you’re getting different sorts of data.

“You can see ‘what he’s doing with the bike here, how is he doing it’. So, all of that’s going to play into the strengths of Yamaha.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

