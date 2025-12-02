KTM outlines “Plan A” satellite MotoGP team, but others have held talks

KTM says its “Plan A” is to continue its satellite MotoGP partnership with Tech3, though it admits “team bosses from other independent structures” have held talks.

The Austrian manufacturer added a satellite partner to its MotoGP programme in 2019, just two years into its premier class tenure, partnering with Tech3.

With the French outfit, KTM has achieved two victories - both in 2020 with Miguel Oliveira - and multiple other podium finishes.

Earlier this year, Herve Poncharal sold Tech3 to a consortium led by ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner for €20 million.

Tech3’s current contract with KTM runs to the end of 2026, though the Austrian brand’s CEO Gottfried Neumeister told Germany's Speedweek that the priority is to renew this deal for 2027.

“KTM and Tech3 have been working closely together for seven years, and a lot has been achieved,” he told Speedweek.

“Continuing this successful partnership is also our Plan A.

“While everything is still open for 2027, Tech3 is ambitious, and KTM definitely wants to continue with a customer team, and if that can continue, fantastic.

“There’s a great exchange and a very good transfer of knowledge. There’s absolutely nothing against continuing the collaboration, although certainly under different conditions.”

Despite this, Neumeister admits KTM has been contacted by other satellite team bosses to discuss potential partnerships beyond 2026.

“Team bosses from other independent MotoGP structures have also expressed a need for discussion,” he added.

“It’s encouraging to see that others also understand KTM’s potential and recognise our extraordinary hunger for victory and our commitment to continuous improvement.”

No team on the grid has yet to officially sign with the championship for the next five-year period beginning in 2027.

However, this is expected to be a formality.

KTM’s financial troubles over the last year cast some doubt on its continued participation in MotoGP, though a recent fire-up video of its 2027 850cc engine confirms its intentions to compete.

