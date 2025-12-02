Brad Pitt to play Valentino Rossi in MotoGP movie? “We look alike!”

Valentino Rossi reveals Brad Pitt as his choice to play him in a movie.

Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, trackside. Credit: Gold and Goose.
After his lead role in the F1 Movie, could Brad Pitt swap four wheels for two and play MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi?

Of course, it’s a switch that Rossi himself has made in the past, albeit in the opposite direction. In the 2000s, Rossi famously tested Ferrari’s F1 car and considered a full-time move to F1. He also drove Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 Mercedes F1 car at the end of the 2019 season, swapping machinery with the British driver who rode Rossi’s YZR-M1 at Valencia.

By the end of his MotoGP career, Rossi had decided to move to GT3 racing, where he still competes full-time in the World Endurance Championship.

In any case, no such move is known to be in production at present that would involve Rossi as a lead character, but Rossi is convinced by Pitt that he could be the man to portray him on the big screen.

“Brad Pitt could do it,” Valentino Rossi joked, speaking to Radio Deejay’s Say Waaad show, as reported by Italian publication GPOne.

“He's been a Formula 1 driver although he is no longer very young. 

“Brad would be fine for me, we look alike!”

While a movie is not yet in the pipeline, two other media are. The first, a book looking at Rossi’s career; the second a TV docuseries that will begin production after the completion of the book.

“We're on it, we're working on it,” said Rossi.

“We are doing a book and when we finish it we will be ready for the series. 

“It will be a documentary, a docuseries.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

