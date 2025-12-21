One-time MotoGP champion Jorge Martin says he is missing “six, five tenths” to be able to win races on the factory Aprilia.

The Spaniard’s first year with the Aprilia squad was disastrous, as four major injuries meant he competed in just seven of the 22 rounds.

Jorge Martin managed a best of fourth at the Hungarian Grand Prix in August, but was unable to build on the momentum of this in the final rounds due to a crash at the Japanese Grand Prix that left him with a shoulder fracture.

He returned for the Valencia finale and the test, where he was better able to understand his limits on the RS-GP and what he needs to do next.

“No, physical side is ok,” he said.

“I just need to recover, not feel pain. That’s the main thing.

“Still, when I ride, I have pain in my ribs, on my back, on my collarbone, on the shoulders.

“So, to ride like this is really difficult. So, for this, it’s much more than I expected, to ride in 1m30s in terms of pace.

“For sure, I think there is six, five tenths to win.

“So, I just need to understand a bit more the bike, and as soon as I feel 100% with my body I can take more risk.”

Speaking after the Valencia finale, Martin said one of the biggest lessons he learned in 2025 was understanding not to “do more than what I need to do”.

“For me, maybe to not do more than what I need to do,” he added.

“Sometimes I didn’t know the bike, and I was trying to push more than what I had to.

“And that’s why I crashed. This is the main thing.

“This weekend I didn’t win, I didn’t make top 10, but I did what I had to do. So, this is what I have to focus on and think in this way.”

