Wild Oscar Piastri F1 title conspiracy theory raised at Parliament

One of Australia’s leading politicians bizarrely brought up an Oscar Piastri conspiracy theory during a senate meeting.

At the Australian Senate Rural, Matt Canavan raised concerns about McLaren’s treatment of Piastri to the Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee.

After McLaren’s strategy blunder cost Piastri victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, Canavan brought the subject before the Australian parliamentary hearing.

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating night for some Australians,” Canavan said. “I don’t know who to ask this to, but you deal with transport and cars.

“So do you think McLaren is biased against Oscar Piastri and costing him the world championship?”

Regional Affairs Assistant Minister Anthony Chisholm replied: “I definitely think he’s copped some raw decisions this year.

“As someone with a daughter who has become obsessed with F1, she will be very upset when she gets up this morning.”

Piastri with it all to do

Piastri appeared on course to claim a crucial win in Qatar before McLaren’s error handed victory to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Australian has subsequently slipped to third in the championship heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Piastri is 16 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris, and four adrift of Verstappen.

Piastri must finish in the top two to have any chance of claiming a first world title.

Even with what would be an eight victory of the season, Piastri would need Norris to be sixth or lower.

McLaren have repeatedly denied allegations of favouritism and insist they will not resort to using team orders at the Abu Dhabi finale.