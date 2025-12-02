Wild Oscar Piastri F1 title conspiracy theory raised at Parliament

An Oscar Piastri conspiracy theory was raised during Parliament in Australia.

Piastri is 16 points behind in the title race
Piastri is 16 points behind in the title race

One of Australia’s leading politicians bizarrely brought up an Oscar Piastri conspiracy theory during a senate meeting.

At the Australian Senate Rural, Matt Canavan raised concerns about McLaren’s treatment of Piastri to the Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee.

After McLaren’s strategy blunder cost Piastri victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, Canavan brought the subject before the Australian parliamentary hearing.

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating night for some Australians,” Canavan said. “I don’t know who to ask this to, but you deal with transport and cars.

“So do you think McLaren is biased against Oscar Piastri and costing him the world championship?”

Regional Affairs Assistant Minister Anthony Chisholm replied: “I definitely think he’s copped some raw decisions this year.

“As someone with a daughter who has become obsessed with F1, she will be very upset when she gets up this morning.”

Piastri with it all to do 

Piastri appeared on course to claim a crucial win in Qatar before McLaren’s error handed victory to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Australian has subsequently slipped to third in the championship heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Piastri is 16 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris, and four adrift of Verstappen.

Piastri must finish in the top two to have any chance of claiming a first world title.

Even with what would be an eight victory of the season, Piastri would need Norris to be sixth or lower.

McLaren have repeatedly denied allegations of favouritism and insist they will not resort to using team orders at the Abu Dhabi finale. 

In this article

Wild Oscar Piastri F1 title conspiracy theory raised at Parliament
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Not your average track day: BSB Champion takes on MotoGP winner at Portimao!
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira and Kyle Ryde on-track together at Portimao. Credit: Instagram/No Limits Trackdays.
F1 Feature
What next for Yuki Tsunoda in F1 after brutal Red Bull axe?
1h ago
Tsunoda is Red Bull's latest victim
MotoGP News
Ex-MotoGP rider hospitalised in Valentino Rossi event crash vows comeback
2h ago
Mattia Pasini, 2020
MotoGP Feature
What would the 2025 MotoGP season have looked like without Marc Marquez?
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why MotoGP concession change timing works out for Honda
2h ago
Honda RC213Vs

More News

F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The complete grid for next season
2h ago
Verstappen and Hadjar will team up at Red Bull
F1 News
Red Bull finally reveal Max Verstappen’s F1 2026 teammate
3h ago
Verstappen will be joined by Hadjar at Red Bull next year
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro “almost crying”: “It's amazing what Pol did”
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro
RR News
Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction
5h ago
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
Brad Pitt to play Valentino Rossi in MotoGP movie? “We look alike!”
5h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, trackside. Credit: Gold and Goose.