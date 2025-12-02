KTM parts with Jeffrey Herlings after over 15 years

KTM has confirmed the departure of Jeffrey Herlings after over 15 years.

Jeffrey Herlings, 2025 MXGP of Australia. Credit: KTM/Juan Pablo Acevedo.
Jeffrey Herlings, 2025 MXGP of Australia. Credit: KTM/Juan Pablo Acevedo.

KTM has confirmed that Jeffrey Herlings will leave its MXGP operation for the 2026 season.

Herlings joined KTM in 2009, making his grand prix debut in the MX2 class in 2010, taking his first podium in only his second grand prix weekend.

Herlings would graduate to the MXGP class with Red Bull KTM in 2017 after winning three MX2 titles in 2012, 2013, and 2016.

The Dutchman finished second in his rookie year, before winning the title in 2018 despite breaking his collarbone mid-season and having to miss the Lombardia round at Ottobiano. Herlings won all but three grands prix that year, Ottobiano being the only round that didn’t feature the #84 on the overall podium.

2021 saw Herlings capture his second MXGP title, this time having suffered a broken shoulder blade in the opening race at his home grand prix at Oss. He was landed on on the opening lap by Ivo Monticelli, but went on to win the moto regardless before pulling out of the second race. This season saw arguably the greatest season finale in MXGP history, with Herlings and Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre entering the final moto tied on points.

Herlings now leaves KTM, reportedly for Honda although this is not yet confirmed, as a five-time World Champion and as the most victorious rider in MXGP history with 112 grand prix wins – five of which were taken in yet another injury-hit season in 2025.

“It was a big pleasure to watch a generational talent like this boy [Herlings] grow and develop with us,” said KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer.

“Jeffrey always did things his own way but we’ve hardly ever seen a racer work as hard and be so determined. 

“There were highs and lows in this long 16-year journey for both of us, but Jeffrey is unique, and I’m happy that our Red Bull KTM orange was such a strong part in his story.”

 Robert Jonas, KTM Director of Offroad Racing, added: “Thanks to Jeffrey for all the wins, the titles and years and years of dedication. 

“Jeffrey only ever had one goal, and to make that target every time after setbacks says a lot for his character and also for the connection he had with the team. We’ve had an incredible run together and we’ll always have a special history.”

A move to Honda for Herlings would see him link up with Ruben Fernandez and Tom Vialle in MXGP, the Frenchman – another long-time KTM rider – returning to Europe, where he won the MX2 World Championship in 2020 and 2022, after three years in the US that saw him clinch two AMA Supercross titles in the 250SX class.

