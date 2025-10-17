2025 Australian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Australian Grand Prix (Round 19), where David Almansa finished Friday fastest with a new lap record.
Friday at the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round nineteen of the championship, saw David Almansa in the right place at the right time to lead the way into qualifying with a new record lap of Phillip Island.
The track had dried, but the wind persisted and after pushing to the limit in the opening session where the Leopard rider had fallen twice, the #22 was positioned in the group crossing the line behind newly crowned champion Jose Antonio Rueda, giving him a two bike slipstream - and a new lap record of 1m 34.726s.
The Honda rider needs all the advantage he can get, with a race day long lap penalty looming for taking out Taiyo Furusato, who in turn hit Alvaro Carpe in a domino fall into the gravel in Indonesia.
Second went to his teammate Adrian Fernandez, a substantial 0.392s behind as the closest challenger to the #22 bike.
Carpe was top rookie in third for Red Bull KTM Ajo, a late improver as he chipped away at his lap having moved into the final five minutes in tenth.
That shuffled back Angel Piqueras, finishing Practice fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, with Joel Kelso also dropping slightly, but happy to run solo on track on his way to fifth for LevelUp - MTA.
Guido Pini set the sixth best time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, a tenth quicker than Rueda who was a solid seventh on the second Red Bull Ajo entry.
Maximo Quiles was eighth for Aspar, ahead of Luca Lunetta in ninth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Stefano Nepa completing the top ten behind his teammate.
Jacob Roulstone had a nervous wait after a technical prevented him being ab;e to defend his time on the Red Bull KTM Tech3, finishing eleventh, with an identical lap to Nepa.
Furusato was twelfth for Honda Team Asia after an earlier exit from the pits to lead around his teammate.
The remaining Q2 places went to Replacement rider Joel Esteban in 14th, replacing Dennis Foggia at Aspar, who has pneumonia and Ryusei Yamanaka in 14th for the MT Helmets team.
|2025 Australian Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 34.726s
|2
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.392s
|3
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.562s
|4
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.650s
|5
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.683s
|6
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.724s
|7
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.734s
|8
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.768s
|9
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.786s
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.812s
|11
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.812s
|12
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.949s
|13
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.075s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.114s
|15
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.159s
|16
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.329s
|17
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.582s
|18
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.653s
|19
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.699s
|20
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.746s
|21
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.824s
|22
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.833s
|23
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.848s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.862s
|25
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.982s
|26
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.263s
Nicola Carraro was the rider just missing out, though all the riders behind also missed their shot to improve as the chequered flag arrived before they got the chance for a final flying lap.
FP1 got off to a slippery start on the damp track with early falls for Tatchakorn Buasri(23rd), who was straight off on his return to action for Honda Team Asia after an extended injury break.
Brian Uriarte (25th), current Junior GP series leader - is in as replacement for David Munoz after he broke his leg after being taken out by Fernandez in Indonesia, with two crashes for Almansa.
Cormac Buchanan was also a faller at the popular turn four, shortly before Esteban slid into the gravel at turn two.
Fernandez topped the session ahead of Quiles who was the best rookie in the opening session. Almansa was third despite his riding over the limit, with Esteban fourth and Kelso fifth but over a second off the lead time in the sketchy conditions.
Limited laps and a bike issue left Eddie O’Shea last, which also impacted his second session, leaving him 17th overall for the MLav Racing team.
|2025 Australian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m 44.461s
|2
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.356s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.549s
|4
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.985s
|5
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.383s
|6
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.459s
|7
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.573s
|8
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.676s
|9
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.064s
|10
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.305s
|11
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.545s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.889s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.086s
|14
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+3.121s
|15
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.147s
|16
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.177s
|17
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.614s
|18
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+3.720s
|19
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+3.743s
|20
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|=3.755s
|21
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+4.232s
|22
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+4.711s
|23
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+5.831s
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+6.855s
|25
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+9.548s
|26
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+12.376s