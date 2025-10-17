2025 Australian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round nineteen of the championship, saw David Almansa in the right place at the right time to lead the way into qualifying with a new record lap of Phillip Island.

The track had dried, but the wind persisted and after pushing to the limit in the opening session where the Leopard rider had fallen twice, the #22 was positioned in the group crossing the line behind newly crowned champion Jose Antonio Rueda, giving him a two bike slipstream - and a new lap record of 1m 34.726s.

The Honda rider needs all the advantage he can get, with a race day long lap penalty looming for taking out Taiyo Furusato, who in turn hit Alvaro Carpe in a domino fall into the gravel in Indonesia.

Second went to his teammate Adrian Fernandez, a substantial 0.392s behind as the closest challenger to the #22 bike.



Carpe was top rookie in third for Red Bull KTM Ajo, a late improver as he chipped away at his lap having moved into the final five minutes in tenth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

That shuffled back Angel Piqueras, finishing Practice fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, with Joel Kelso also dropping slightly, but happy to run solo on track on his way to fifth for LevelUp - MTA.

Guido Pini set the sixth best time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, a tenth quicker than Rueda who was a solid seventh on the second Red Bull Ajo entry.



Maximo Quiles was eighth for Aspar, ahead of Luca Lunetta in ninth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Stefano Nepa completing the top ten behind his teammate.

Jacob Roulstone had a nervous wait after a technical prevented him being ab;e to defend his time on the Red Bull KTM Tech3, finishing eleventh, with an identical lap to Nepa.



Furusato was twelfth for Honda Team Asia after an earlier exit from the pits to lead around his teammate.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT



The remaining Q2 places went to Replacement rider Joel Esteban in 14th, replacing Dennis Foggia at Aspar, who has pneumonia and Ryusei Yamanaka in 14th for the MT Helmets team.

2025 Australian Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 34.726s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.392s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.562s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.650s 5 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.683s 6 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.724s 7 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.734s 8 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.768s 9 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.786s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.812s 11 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.812s 12 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.949s 13 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +1.075s 14 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.114s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.159s 16 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.329s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.582s 18 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.653s 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.699s 20 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.746s 21 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.824s 22 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.833s 23 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.848s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.862s 25 Brian Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.982s 26 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.263s

Nicola Carraro was the rider just missing out, though all the riders behind also missed their shot to improve as the chequered flag arrived before they got the chance for a final flying lap.



FP1 got off to a slippery start on the damp track with early falls for Tatchakorn Buasri(23rd), who was straight off on his return to action for Honda Team Asia after an extended injury break.

Brian Uriarte (25th), current Junior GP series leader - is in as replacement for David Munoz after he broke his leg after being taken out by Fernandez in Indonesia, with two crashes for Almansa.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cormac Buchanan was also a faller at the popular turn four, shortly before Esteban slid into the gravel at turn two.



Fernandez topped the session ahead of Quiles who was the best rookie in the opening session. Almansa was third despite his riding over the limit, with Esteban fourth and Kelso fifth but over a second off the lead time in the sketchy conditions.

Limited laps and a bike issue left Eddie O’Shea last, which also impacted his second session, leaving him 17th overall for the MLav Racing team.

