2025 Australian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Australian Grand Prix (Round 19), where David Almansa finished Friday fastest with a new lap record.

David Almansa, Moto3, 2025, Australian GP, Phillip Island
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025, Australian GP, Phillip Island
Friday at the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round nineteen of the championship, saw David Almansa in the right place at the right time to lead the way into qualifying with a new record lap of Phillip Island.

The track had dried, but the wind persisted and after pushing to the limit in the opening session where the Leopard rider had fallen twice, the #22 was positioned in the group crossing the line behind newly crowned champion Jose Antonio Rueda, giving him a two bike slipstream - and a new lap record of 1m 34.726s.

The Honda rider needs all the advantage he can get, with a race day long lap penalty looming for taking out Taiyo Furusato, who in turn hit Alvaro Carpe in a domino fall into the gravel in Indonesia.

Second went to his teammate Adrian Fernandez, a substantial 0.392s behind as the closest challenger to the #22 bike.


Carpe was top rookie in third for Red Bull KTM Ajo, a late improver as he chipped away at his lap having moved into the final five minutes in tenth.

That shuffled back Angel Piqueras, finishing Practice fourth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, with Joel Kelso also dropping slightly, but happy to run solo on track on his way to fifth for LevelUp - MTA.

Guido Pini set the sixth best time for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, a tenth quicker than Rueda who was a solid seventh on the second Red Bull Ajo entry.


Maximo Quiles was eighth for Aspar, ahead of Luca Lunetta in ninth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Stefano Nepa completing the top ten behind his teammate.

Jacob Roulstone had a nervous wait after a technical prevented him being ab;e to defend his time on the Red Bull KTM Tech3, finishing eleventh, with an identical lap to Nepa.


Furusato was twelfth for Honda Team Asia after an earlier exit from the pits to lead around his teammate.


The remaining Q2 places went to Replacement rider Joel Esteban in 14th, replacing Dennis Foggia at Aspar, who has pneumonia and Ryusei Yamanaka in 14th for the MT Helmets team.

2025  Australian   Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 34.726s
2Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.392s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.562s
4Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.650s
5Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.683s
6Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.724s
7Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.734s
8Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.768s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.786s
10Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.812s
11Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.812s
12Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.949s
13Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.075s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.114s
15Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.159s
16Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.329s
17Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.582s
18Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.653s
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.699s
20Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.746s
21Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.824s
22Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.833s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.848s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.862s
25Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.982s
26Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.263s

Nicola Carraro was the rider just missing out, though all the riders behind also missed their shot to improve as the chequered flag arrived before they got the chance for a final flying lap.


FP1 got off to a slippery start on the damp track with early falls for Tatchakorn Buasri(23rd), who was straight off on his return to action for Honda Team Asia after an extended injury break.

Brian Uriarte (25th), current Junior GP series leader - is in as replacement for David Munoz after he broke his leg after being taken out by Fernandez in Indonesia, with two crashes for Almansa.

Cormac Buchanan was also a faller at the popular turn four, shortly before Esteban slid into the gravel at turn two.


Fernandez topped the session ahead of Quiles who was the best rookie in the opening session. Almansa was third despite his riding over the limit, with Esteban fourth and Kelso fifth but over a second off the lead time in the sketchy conditions.

Limited laps and a bike issue left Eddie O’Shea last, which also impacted his second session, leaving him 17th overall for the MLav Racing team.
 

2025 Australian  Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 44.461s
2Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.356s
3David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.549s
4Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.985s
5Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.383s
6Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.459s
7Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.573s
8Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.676s
9Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.064s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.305s
11Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.545s
12Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.889s
13Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+3.086s
14Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+3.121s
15Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+3.147s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.177s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.614s
18Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.720s
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+3.743s
20Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)=3.755s
21Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+4.232s
22Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+4.711s
23Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+5.831s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+6.855s
25Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+9.548s
26Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+12.376s

