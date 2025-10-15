Moto3 rider ruled out of Australian Grand Prix by pneumonia

Dennis Foggia will miss Phillip Island after being hospitalised, with Joel Esteban returning from JuniorGP.

Dennis Foggia
Dennis Foggia

Dennis Foggia will miss this weekend’s Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at Phillip Island after being diagnosed with pneumonia, his CFMOTO Aspar team has confirmed.

Currently 13th in the world championship and a podium finisher at Mugello, the Italian has been hospitalised in Italy.

“Foggia is currently in an Italian hospital, where doctors have advised against travelling in the coming days,” read a team statement.

Foggia will be replaced by Aspar Junior Team rider Joel Esteban.

“The Spaniard competed there last year, in his debut race at the spectacular Australian circuit, where he just missed the points,” the statement added.

“Esteban currently sits third in the JuniorGP, one point off second place.”

Esteban, 20, previously raced a full Moto3 world championship campaign for Aspar alongside title winner David Alonso in 2024.

He has since made five grand prix appearances as a substitute for Tech3, Aspar, and Leopard.

The Spaniard, whose best grand prix finish remains fourth at Le Mans last season, will look to improve on a 2025 high of ninth in this year’s Buriram opener.

Rookie Máximo Quiles remains Aspar’s leading rider in the standings, currently locked in a fight with Angel Piqueras for runner-up honours behind newly crowned Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda.

Moto3 rider ruled out of Australian Grand Prix by pneumonia
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

