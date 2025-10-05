2025  Indonesian  Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 got race day started at the Mandalika Circuit for round eighteen of the championship, the Indonesian Grand Prix, with a scrappy, dirty race which ended under a red flag, with the results and standings delayed for a smattering of penalties to be applied.

After the shakedown it was the cleanest rider in the race, Jose Antonio Rueda who was placed first, allowing him to celebrate becoming world champion in Parc Ferme.

After qualifying ninth the Red Bull KTM rider stayed around that position, weighing up the race ahead, with riders already falling out of contention and miles of contact ahead.

The #99 carefully moved towards the front of the race, and after a few laps behind Adrian Fernandez had decided the lead was the best place to be.

That gap soon came down and Fernandez, who had started on pole, was again ahead after riding under David Munoz, but still nudges into the side of the Dynavolt bike, sending Munoz himself spinning across the track as his bike slid away - a crash so severe the red flag was fulled out on the penultimate lap, leaving results chaos with penalties still to be applied or taken.

Fernandez received his expected double long lap penalty for causing a crash, adding six seconds to his time , pushing the Leopard rider back to sixth, and moving Rueda from second to first, the emotions poured out for the Spaniard, celebrating his title with a win.

Luca Lunetta had worked his way towards the lead group and was in parc ferme from his finish before moving up to second for SIC58 Squadra Corse, all the more impressive given his recent return from injury.

Maximo Quiles had just taken his long lap penalty, awarded at the same time as Angel Piqueras as the pair took an accidental short cut while fighting for position, as Piqueras tried to stage a comeback after being forced wide earlier in the race.

The Aspar rider was initially sent to parc ferme, before being removed as his long lap penalty was served on the lap that was scrapped for result count back, and was also awarded a three second penalty for an incorrectly taken penalty lap, with the extra three seconds from that pushing the rookie down to fourth.

It was another rookie screaming with joy as he took over the third space, with Guido Pini collecting his first Moto3 podium.

Jacob Roulstone picked up a best Moto3 result in fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, Fernandez was dropped to sixth for his desperate move, with Angel Piqueras back to seventh after his shortcut penalty was applied for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Ryusei Yamanaka was next to finish on the second MT Helmets bike in eighth. Stefano Nepa had a transponder error that kept dropping him down when he was racing well, placing ninth, with both SIC 58 bikes inside the top ten, which was closed out by Joel Kelso.

The LevelUp - MTA rider had fell from the front of the race under pressure early on, but remounted and fought back for a determined top ten finish.

2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 29m 28.292s 2 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.305s 3 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.388s 4 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +3.027s 5 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +4.978s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +5.747s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +6.154s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +16.144s 9 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +16.483s 10 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +20.248s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +21.065s 12 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +21.378s 13 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +21.168s 14 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +24.795s 15 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +24.973s 16 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +25.104s 17 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +30.833s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +34.530s 19 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +54.303s 20 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 21 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 23 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF 24 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 25 Zen Mitani JPN Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 26 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNS

Matteo Bertelle was back in the points again in just his second race back from injury, taking eleventh for the LevelUp MTA team, ahead of Dennis Foggia on the second Aspar in twelfth.

The remaining points were awarded to BOE rider Ruche Moodley in 13th , with both MLav Racing bikes in the points for the first time, with Marco Morelli and Eddie O’Shea 14th and 15th respectively.

Crashes, injuries and replacements



Replacement rider Arbi Aditama, in for Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, finished his home appearance in19th.

There was a second change with Zen Mitani making his world championship debut with the Rivacold Snipers team, in for Nicola Carraro one of many riders to not go the distance.

Mitani was first out, with Ogden retiring with a bike issue.

Lap fourteen saw David Almansa try to fit his bike in a hole that barely existed, starting a domino effect that collected Taiyo Furusato, who was already leaning on Alvaro Carpe trying to make a pass in the lead group, with all three heading into the gravel.

David Munoz was the last rider taken out, reported as conscious he was taken to the medical centre, and then onward to hospital for further checks with a rumoured broken leg.

Championship Standings

Rueda became champion by adding the full 25 on offer to his total taking the title in Indonesia withb 340 points.

Piqueras could not keep the gap small enough to take the battle to the next rouns, second on 231 as the gap moved out to 109 points.

Quiles is top rookie in third on 217, with his nearest rival Carpe sixth, dropping a place to Kelso after his DNF left him on 157. Munoz styas fourth overall after his fall.