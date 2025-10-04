2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix (Round 18) where Adrian Fernandez took his first pole position of the season.

Adrian Fernandez,2025, Moto3, pole position, Indonesian GP
Moto3 qualifying for the Indonesian Grand Prix, saw Adrian Fernandez make the most of his time on track, finding the best position to set a new lap record on his way to pole position for just the second time in his career.

The Leopard rider finished the earlier FP2 session, with what was then the new lap record, indicating his pace in Lombok. Back on track in Q2 the Spaniard settled in behind his teammate David Almansa for his first run, but back out after the pit break was at the very end of the long train of riders on track, slipstreaming to a time of 1m 37.022s - another new lap record.

It is just the Honda riders second time at the front of the grid, with his first coming at Malaysia in 2024.

Second went to David Munoz, with a similar strategy. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was patient in finding his place on track, having been down in 16th heading back into the pit.

A similar piece of track positioning to Fernandez took him to second aboard the KTM, just 0.099s slower.

 

 

Joel Kelso was again in the position to pick up a tow instead of flying solo for LevelUp - MTA, the Australian saw his last push in behind Scott Ogden take him from twelfth to the final front row slot.

Alvaro Carpe was top rookie and to Red Bull KTM Ajo rider in fourth, just quicker than Taiyo Furusato, who continued his improved qualifying form in the flyaways for fifth for Honda Team Asia.

David Almansa was a close seventh on the second Leopard bike, completing a strong showing in Indonesian qualifying for the team.

Luca Lunetta was the best of the riders moving on from Q1 in eight for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Jose Antonio Rueda was followed out of pit lane both at the start and after the break to start the second runs. First time around the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider locked in and pulled in tight for a run, but for the final run, slowed and pulled out in front of the riders behind.

His lap, finally alone, was only enough for ninth.

Guido Pini, moved on from Q1 to complete the top ten for the Dynavolt Team.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 37.022s
2David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.099s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.152s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.159s
5Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.218s
6Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.341
7David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.361s
8Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.488s
9Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.525s
10Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.555s
11Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.622s
12Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.685s
13Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.688s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.738s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.943s
16Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.271s
17Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.386s
18Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.486s
Q1
19Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 38.574s
20Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 38.722s
21Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 38.741s
22Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 39.180s
23Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 39.208s
24Zen MitaniJPNRivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 39.215s
25Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 39.947s
26Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)No Time

Angel Piqueras finished Friday fastest as the Frinsa- MT Helmets - MSI rider did all he could to try and stop rival Jose Antonio Rueda taking the 2025 title on the island of Lombok. Sitting in behind his slow riding rival did not help leaving Piqueras eleventh.


Q1 -  Moodley Powers past Lunetta for top time

Ruche Moodley (18th) was in the group of three who left the pits early enough to get a final run at improving their time, and nestled in behind Noah Dettwiler and BOE teammate Cormac Buchanan, having a marker ahead saw the South African move to Q2 with the top time.

Luca Lunetta had been top, both he and third placed Jacob Roulstone (13th) left the pits last, aware there was not enough tome to reach the chequered flag, comfortable in their times.

Guido Pini took the fourth and final spot, looking sore and uncomfortable after his huge Friday fall.

Pini, and Riccardo Rossi (20th) were not originally a part of Q1, but two laps for other riders were reinstated, with Yamanaka and Stefano Nepa taking their places.

Eddie O’Shea was the only rider leaving pit lane late to get a move on, leaving the group to reach the finish line in time, but without a marker the MLav Racing rider did not improve, finishing fifth in the session for 19th on the grid, and just a tenth away form Q2 on his previous best lap.

Arbi Aditama (25th) replaces Tachakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, giving the Indonesian rider a home appearance.

There was a further change, with Zen Mitani, an Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP rider this season in for Nicola Carraro at the Snipers Team, who qualified one place higher in 24th.

After his huge crash on Friday, Valentin Perrone was initially declared fit and allowed to take part in FP2 where he was last, the decision was only then reversed and declared unfit, so the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rookie took no part in qualifying.

