2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix (Round 18), which saw Angel Piqueras finish fastest.

Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025
Angel Piqueras, Moto3, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Friday at the Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round eighteen of the championship, saw Angel Piqueras put himself in the best position possible to stop rival Jose Antonio Rueda taking the title on his first chance by moving to Q2 with the top time in Practice.

Down in 16th after the bikes peeled into the pits , the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSi rider found track position behind Dennis Foggia, using the Italian as a marker to set a lap of 1m 37.503s, the best of the weekend so far.

Second quckest was Maximo Quiles, who was leading the way for Aspar until a late crash saw him thrown in the air spinning through turn seven to turn eight, leaving the rookie 0.098s behind with no time to reply.

 

Rueda, on his return from the garage was keen to stop leading the pack around, making a huge effort to find space on track on his way to third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Adrian Fernandez was again the top Honda for Leopard in fourth, ahead of a solid early lap that lead the way earlier in the session for David Munoz, race winner last Sunday, who finished the opening day fifth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
LevelUp - MTA teammates Joel Kelso and Matteo Bertelle worked together, taking turn to lead each other around the Lombok track, both briefly going third on the way to sixth and seventh respectively.

David Almansa was eighth quickest, surviving what looked like a certain fall, right in front of Alvaro Carpe, who had no time to react, clipped by the Leopard rider he was sent into the gravel - the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie had done enough beforehand for ninth.

Taiyo Furusato continued his improved qualifying run by completing the top ten for Honda Team Asia.

 

2025  Indonesian  Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 37.503s
2Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.098s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.113s
4Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.132s
5David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.285s
6Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.350s
7Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.355s
8David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.464s
9Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.713s
10Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.736s
11Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.772s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.794s
13Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.856s
14Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.874s
15Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.987s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.141s
17Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.155s
18Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.198s
19Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.198s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.200s
21Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.754s
22Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.779s
23Zen MitaniJPNRivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.825s
24Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.843s
25Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.932s
26Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.472s

The remaining Q2 slots went to Foggia in eleventh on the second Aspar, a late improving Scott Ogden for CIP Green Power in twelfth, with Riccardo Rossi doing the same for Rivacold Snipers in 13th ahead of morning faller Guido Pini, back on track in 14th for the Dynavolt squad, with another smaller fall after the flag late enough not to hinder his progress.

Jacob Roulstone just missed out in 15th for Red Bull KTM Tech 3, as did Luca Lunetta and Valentin Perrone - the next two riders on the timesheets crashed together at the beginning of the session. Lunetta attempted to return to track but pulled over into the gravel with an issue.


There were two further fallers in the session - an early off for Cormac Buchanan, with replacement rider Zen Mitani the last of the four heavy fallers at the beginning of Practice, after Lunetta and Perrone.

The earlier Q1 session saw Munoz find immediate grip and pace, for a time already approaching the lap record, with Kelso and Qulies close behind. Rueda was fourth, with Yamanaka completing the top five, ahead of the Leopard bikes, with Fernandez the top Honda rider.

Bertelle was the first rider over half a second off the lead time, but both he and Lunetta looked fully back from injury in eighth and tenth. The gaps then began to appear with Nepa over a second away in eleventh..

There were two crashes in the session, a slow slide off for Almansa late on and a huge crash for Pini, who was sent skyward on the change of direction at turn seven, amazingly picking up his bike and riding back to the pits and making it back on track for the final few minutes.

Home rider Arbi Aditama (26th)continued in place of Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, with 2024 Asia Talent Cup winner Mitani,(23rd) this year a participant in both the Red Bull Rookies cup and Junior GP, filling in for Nicola Carraro at the Snipers team.
 

2025  Indonesian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 37.645s
2Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.031s
3Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.056s
4Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.183s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.216s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.364s
7David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.399s
8Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.688s
9Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.704s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.827s
11Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.238s
12Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.242s
13Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.294s
14Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.314s
15Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.487s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.488s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.578s
18Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.604s
19Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.729s
20Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.787s
21Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.799s
22Zen MitaniJPNRivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.851s
23Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.904s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.084s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.278s
26Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.150s

