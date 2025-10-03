2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix (Round 18), which saw Angel Piqueras finish fastest.
Friday at the Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round eighteen of the championship, saw Angel Piqueras put himself in the best position possible to stop rival Jose Antonio Rueda taking the title on his first chance by moving to Q2 with the top time in Practice.
Down in 16th after the bikes peeled into the pits , the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSi rider found track position behind Dennis Foggia, using the Italian as a marker to set a lap of 1m 37.503s, the best of the weekend so far.
Second quckest was Maximo Quiles, who was leading the way for Aspar until a late crash saw him thrown in the air spinning through turn seven to turn eight, leaving the rookie 0.098s behind with no time to reply.
Rueda, on his return from the garage was keen to stop leading the pack around, making a huge effort to find space on track on his way to third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Adrian Fernandez was again the top Honda for Leopard in fourth, ahead of a solid early lap that lead the way earlier in the session for David Munoz, race winner last Sunday, who finished the opening day fifth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
LevelUp - MTA teammates Joel Kelso and Matteo Bertelle worked together, taking turn to lead each other around the Lombok track, both briefly going third on the way to sixth and seventh respectively.
David Almansa was eighth quickest, surviving what looked like a certain fall, right in front of Alvaro Carpe, who had no time to react, clipped by the Leopard rider he was sent into the gravel - the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie had done enough beforehand for ninth.
Taiyo Furusato continued his improved qualifying run by completing the top ten for Honda Team Asia.
|2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 37.503s
|2
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.098s
|3
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.113s
|4
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.132s
|5
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.285s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.350s
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.355s
|8
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.464s
|9
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.713s
|10
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.736s
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.772s
|12
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.794s
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.856s
|14
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.874s
|15
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.987s
|16
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.141s
|17
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.155s
|18
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.198s
|19
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.198s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.200s
|21
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.754s
|22
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.779s
|23
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.825s
|24
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.843s
|25
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.932s
|26
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.472s
The remaining Q2 slots went to Foggia in eleventh on the second Aspar, a late improving Scott Ogden for CIP Green Power in twelfth, with Riccardo Rossi doing the same for Rivacold Snipers in 13th ahead of morning faller Guido Pini, back on track in 14th for the Dynavolt squad, with another smaller fall after the flag late enough not to hinder his progress.
Jacob Roulstone just missed out in 15th for Red Bull KTM Tech 3, as did Luca Lunetta and Valentin Perrone - the next two riders on the timesheets crashed together at the beginning of the session. Lunetta attempted to return to track but pulled over into the gravel with an issue.
There were two further fallers in the session - an early off for Cormac Buchanan, with replacement rider Zen Mitani the last of the four heavy fallers at the beginning of Practice, after Lunetta and Perrone.
The earlier Q1 session saw Munoz find immediate grip and pace, for a time already approaching the lap record, with Kelso and Qulies close behind. Rueda was fourth, with Yamanaka completing the top five, ahead of the Leopard bikes, with Fernandez the top Honda rider.
Bertelle was the first rider over half a second off the lead time, but both he and Lunetta looked fully back from injury in eighth and tenth. The gaps then began to appear with Nepa over a second away in eleventh..
There were two crashes in the session, a slow slide off for Almansa late on and a huge crash for Pini, who was sent skyward on the change of direction at turn seven, amazingly picking up his bike and riding back to the pits and making it back on track for the final few minutes.
Home rider Arbi Aditama (26th)continued in place of Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, with 2024 Asia Talent Cup winner Mitani,(23rd) this year a participant in both the Red Bull Rookies cup and Junior GP, filling in for Nicola Carraro at the Snipers team.
|2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1m 37.645s
|2
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.031s
|3
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.056s
|4
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.183s
|5
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.216s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.364s
|7
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.399s
|8
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.688s
|9
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.704s
|10
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.827s
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.238s
|12
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.242s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.294s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.314s
|15
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.487s
|16
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.488s
|17
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.578s
|18
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.604s
|19
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.729s
|20
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.787s
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.799s
|22
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.851s
|23
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.904s
|24
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.084s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.278s
|26
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.150s