2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round eighteen of the championship, saw Angel Piqueras put himself in the best position possible to stop rival Jose Antonio Rueda taking the title on his first chance by moving to Q2 with the top time in Practice.

Down in 16th after the bikes peeled into the pits , the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSi rider found track position behind Dennis Foggia, using the Italian as a marker to set a lap of 1m 37.503s, the best of the weekend so far.

Second quckest was Maximo Quiles, who was leading the way for Aspar until a late crash saw him thrown in the air spinning through turn seven to turn eight, leaving the rookie 0.098s behind with no time to reply.

Rueda, on his return from the garage was keen to stop leading the pack around, making a huge effort to find space on track on his way to third for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Adrian Fernandez was again the top Honda for Leopard in fourth, ahead of a solid early lap that lead the way earlier in the session for David Munoz, race winner last Sunday, who finished the opening day fifth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

LevelUp - MTA teammates Joel Kelso and Matteo Bertelle worked together, taking turn to lead each other around the Lombok track, both briefly going third on the way to sixth and seventh respectively.

David Almansa was eighth quickest, surviving what looked like a certain fall, right in front of Alvaro Carpe, who had no time to react, clipped by the Leopard rider he was sent into the gravel - the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie had done enough beforehand for ninth.

Taiyo Furusato continued his improved qualifying run by completing the top ten for Honda Team Asia.

2025 Indonesian Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 37.503s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.098s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.113s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.132s 5 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.285s 6 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.350s 7 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.355s 8 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.464s 9 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.713s 10 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.736s 11 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.772s 12 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.794s 13 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.856s 14 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.874s 15 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.987s 16 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.141s 17 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.155s 18 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.198s 19 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.198s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.200s 21 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.754s 22 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.779s 23 Zen Mitani JPN Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.825s 24 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.843s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.932s 26 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.472s

The remaining Q2 slots went to Foggia in eleventh on the second Aspar, a late improving Scott Ogden for CIP Green Power in twelfth, with Riccardo Rossi doing the same for Rivacold Snipers in 13th ahead of morning faller Guido Pini, back on track in 14th for the Dynavolt squad, with another smaller fall after the flag late enough not to hinder his progress.

Jacob Roulstone just missed out in 15th for Red Bull KTM Tech 3, as did Luca Lunetta and Valentin Perrone - the next two riders on the timesheets crashed together at the beginning of the session. Lunetta attempted to return to track but pulled over into the gravel with an issue.



There were two further fallers in the session - an early off for Cormac Buchanan, with replacement rider Zen Mitani the last of the four heavy fallers at the beginning of Practice, after Lunetta and Perrone.

The earlier Q1 session saw Munoz find immediate grip and pace, for a time already approaching the lap record, with Kelso and Qulies close behind. Rueda was fourth, with Yamanaka completing the top five, ahead of the Leopard bikes, with Fernandez the top Honda rider.

Bertelle was the first rider over half a second off the lead time, but both he and Lunetta looked fully back from injury in eighth and tenth. The gaps then began to appear with Nepa over a second away in eleventh..

There were two crashes in the session, a slow slide off for Almansa late on and a huge crash for Pini, who was sent skyward on the change of direction at turn seven, amazingly picking up his bike and riding back to the pits and making it back on track for the final few minutes.

Home rider Arbi Aditama (26th)continued in place of Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia, with 2024 Asia Talent Cup winner Mitani,(23rd) this year a participant in both the Red Bull Rookies cup and Junior GP, filling in for Nicola Carraro at the Snipers team.

