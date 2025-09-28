2025 Japanese Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, which saw David Munoz victorious after being bravest in a rain shower at Motegi.

David Munoz, Moto3, 2025, Japanese GP
David Munoz, Moto3, 2025, Japanese GP
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 got the flyaway portion of the season started in Motegi, for round seventeen of the championship, the Japanese Grand Prix, where an unexpected shower splintered the field, with David Munoz pushing hardest in the wet portion of the race to claim his third win of the season.

The Liqui Moly Intact GP rider had qualified down in seventh, but pushed hard at lights out to be at the front of the race when the grey clouds over Motegi broke.

By far the bravest in the downpour, the KTM rider kept to his usual lines while the riders behind were more cautious, leading to a gap of over two seconds.

As the sun returned Munoz was able to manage his lead to bring his bike home first for the third time this season, with the final gap at 1.618s.
 

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda started from pole, but was taking no risks in the wet, dropping back to tenth with his championship in mind as the grip lessened on the damp track.

With the rain disappearing as suddenly as it had arrived, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was reignited and was back in the three way fight for the final two podium places on the last lap.

Pulling ahead in the final corners, the #99 took a hard fought second, increasing his championship lead in the process.

The final podium spot was decided by a fierce rookie battle.

On his first visit to the circuit, Valentin Perrone secured a front row start, with Maximo Quiles eighth. By Victory corner on the final lap the duo were side by side with the final podium spot only decided by the drive to the line.

Aspar rider Quiles, who was pushing so hard he had lost track of his pit board and laps, only figuring the race must be at it’s close when Rueda pulled the pin, pulled ahead himself, for the final rostrum spot.

That left Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider Perrone fourth.

Adrian Fernandez spent most of his race at war with Leopard teammate David Almansa, with the latter, along with Dennis Foggia sent to the back of the grid for riding slowly in Q2.

Fernandez got the position when Almansa pushed too hard after staging his comeback and fell, leaving the #31 as top Honda on the manufacturers home track.

Ryusei Yamanaka was the top home rider in sixth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, ahead of Guido Pini. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rookie recovered after being allowed to still start ninth but handed a double long lap penalty for slow riding in qualifying.

Joel Kelso had been in the mix at the front before being forced out wide. The Austrailian set a series of fastest laps to try and bridge the gap, picking up a few places when the track dried out for eighth for LevelUp - MTA.

Luca Lunetta was a clear ninth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with a ten second advantage over Foggia, who recovered well enough from his grid demotion to complete the top ten.

2025 Japanese  Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)33m 09.599s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.618s
3Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+2.203s
4Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.336s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+3.853s
6Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+5.496s
7Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+5.617s
8Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+5.771s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+11.955s
10Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+21.113s
11Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+21.326s
12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+21.568s
13Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+21.668s
14Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+21.809s
15Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+22.771s
16Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+24.523s
17Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+28.027s
18Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+29.341s
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+35.262s
20Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+35.445s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1m 09.111s
22David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
23Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
25Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF

Angel Piqueras crashed late in the race but was able to pick his bike up and only lose a few positions with the spaces between riders, finishing eleventh for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Jacob Roulstone was caught up in the first lap crash for Arbi Aditama, limiting his progress to a close twelfth place finish for Red Bull KTM Tech 3.

Matteo Bertelle on his return from injury pushed his way up the lower points places for 13th for LevelUp - MTA, with the remaining points on offer going to Alvaro Carpe in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo and 15th placed Stefano Nepa on the second SIC58 bike.

 


Crashes, injuries and replacements

Tatchakorn Buasri was the only regular rider absent in Japan, with Arbi Aditama stepping in again at Honda Team Asia. He was sent flying off track at turn three on the very first lap.

Noah Dettwiler was next out of the race.

Taiyo Furusato was as high as second before his first fall, re-joining to crash again under the bridge.

Almansa and Scott Ogden were the only other fallers, Ogden re-joined to finish 21st, leaving Eddie O’Shea as the best finishing British rider in 18th, just behind MLav teammate Marco Morelli.

Championship Standings

Rueda’s second sees him move closer to the title, heading to Indonesia with a huge 93 point advantage after his comeback took him to 315 points, with  Piqueras’ damage limitation after re-joining seeing him on to 222.

Quiles remains top rookie after securing his eight podium over just twelve starts, third overall on 204, with nearest rival Carpe on 157.

Race winner Munoz sits fourth overall, adding the maximum 25 on offer to leave Japan with a total of 197.

Read More

Latest News

Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Race Results
40m ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Japanese GP
WSBK News
Axel Bassani “enjoyed” Aragon WorldSBK comeback, penalties “not good for the sport”
52m ago
Axel Bassani, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi: Race - Live Updates
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura withdraws from home Japanese MotoGP race
1h ago
Ai Ogura, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Japanese Moto3 - Race Results
2h ago
David Munoz, Moto3, 2025, Japanese GP

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia rules out quick Jorge Martin comeback, "Marco can deliver”
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez tops warm-up ahead of MotoGP title chance, Alex “not in a position to stop him”
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Sunday, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results
4h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Japanese MotoGP at Motegi today: Start times and how to watch
4h ago
Marc Marquez
WSBK News
Sam Lowes benefits from “front row seat” to Nicolo Bulega vs Toprak Razgatlioglu
13h ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.