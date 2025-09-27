Francesco Bagnaia’s Motegi renaissance continues with his first Sprint victory of the season, from pole position, at the Japanese MotoGP.

Bagnaia led from start to finish with team-mate Marc Marquez climbing to a late second place after spending much of the race trying to pass former Honda team-mate Joan Mir, for third.

The Ducati star, winner of 14 Sprints this year, made numerous mistakes before launching a successful block pass on the 2020 champion with 4 laps to go. Once free of the RCV, Marquez quickly caught and passed KTM's Pedro Acosta for second place.

Marquez, who only needs to outscore brother Alex by just three points this weekend to be crowned as champion on Sunday, is firmly on course with the Gresini rider outside of the Sprint points in tenth.

Jorge Martin triggered a nasty Turn 1 accident when he lunged for the inside, lost control of his Aprilia and then slammed into the side of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Both needed assistance from marshals before eventually walking away. Martin - who is likely to face a penalty - was seen holding his shoulder. Alex Rins, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller were also caught up in the incident but remained on two wheels.

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 20m 59.113s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.842s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +3.674s 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +4.300s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +5.130s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +8.913s 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +9.102s 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +10.334s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +10.480s 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +11.487s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +13.492s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +13.823s 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +15.425s 14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) +16.352s 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.211s 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +20.706s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +21.883s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +43.428s Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) DNF Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Whatever happened, Marc Marquez couldn't be crowned champion in today's Sprint, but will wrap up his first MotoGP title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points over Alex on Sunday afternoon.

That means gaining at least 3 points on his brother this weekend.

Marc and Alex (Gresini Ducati) are the only riders still in world championship contention, with Francesco Bagnaia facing pressure from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi for third.

Ducati has won the last five races at Motegi since Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.