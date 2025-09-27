2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Motegi MotoGP at Motegi, round 17 of 22.

Francesco Bagnaia’s Motegi renaissance continues with his first Sprint victory of the season, from pole position, at the Japanese MotoGP.

Bagnaia led from start to finish with team-mate Marc Marquez climbing to a late second place after spending much of the race trying to pass former Honda team-mate Joan Mir, for third.

The Ducati star, winner of 14 Sprints this year, made numerous mistakes before launching a successful block pass on the 2020 champion with 4 laps to go. Once free of the RCV, Marquez quickly caught and passed KTM's Pedro Acosta for second place.

Marquez, who only needs to outscore brother Alex by just three points this weekend to be crowned as champion on Sunday, is firmly on course with the Gresini rider outside of the Sprint points in tenth.

Jorge Martin triggered a nasty Turn 1 accident when he lunged for the inside, lost control of his Aprilia and then slammed into the side of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Both needed assistance from marshals before eventually walking away. Martin - who is likely to face a penalty - was seen holding his shoulder. Alex Rins, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller were also caught up in the incident but remained on two wheels. 

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)20m 59.113s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.842s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.674s
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+4.300s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+5.130s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+8.913s
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+9.102s
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+10.334s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+10.480s
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+11.487s
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+13.492s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+13.823s
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+15.425s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)+16.352s
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.211s
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+20.706s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+21.883s
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+43.428s
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF
 Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Whatever happened, Marc Marquez couldn't be crowned champion in today's Sprint, but will wrap up his first MotoGP title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points over Alex on Sunday afternoon.

That means gaining at least 3 points on his brother this weekend.

Marc and Alex (Gresini Ducati) are the only riders still in world championship contention, with Francesco Bagnaia facing pressure from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi for third.

Ducati has won the last five races at Motegi since Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

