Jorge Martin’s nightmare 2025 season has taken another injury twist after the reigning champion was diagnosed with a displaced collarbone fracture in the Japanese MotoGP Sprint race.

Starting 17th, Martin made a lunge down the inside under braking for Turn 1 at the start of the race, but lost control and fell from his RS-GP as he closed in on the riders ahead.

Martin’s upper body then slammed into the side of team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, wiping both Aprilia riders out of the race.

Both needed help from marshals before walking away, but Martin was seen clutching his shoulder.

Martin, Bezzecchi Turn 1 crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint

“Jorge Martin has undergone medical examinations at the circuit medical centre,” an Aprilia update confirmed.

“The X-rays revealed a displaced fracture of the right collarbone.

"The rider will be transferred by helicopter to the Dokkyo Medical University Hospital for a CT scan to make the best assessment of the situation.”

He has been withdrawn from Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Martin's collarbone damage follows earlier fractures at the Sepang test, a pre-season training accident and then the Qatar GP - which caused him to miss ten of the opening eleven rounds.

The Spaniard arrived in Japan saying his 'pre-season' was now over, after getting five consecutive rounds under his belt plus the Misano test, and was looking to improve on a best RS-GP result of fourth.

The injury is sure to rule Martin out of next weekend's Indonesian round, but, assuming no complications once a plate is fitted, he could potentially be fit to ride at Phillip Island next month.

However, Martin could well have a penalty to serve upon his return, should the FIM Stewards rule his actions were irresponsible.

"No serious consequences" for Bezzecchi

Bezzecchi, meanwhile, underwent medical checks to his right leg: "Marco Bezzecchi has suffered a contusion to his right leg, but with no serious consequences."

The Italian, winner of the recent Misano Sprint and second to Marc Marquez in the Grand Prix, has now dropped 20 points behind Saturday's winner Bagnaia in the battle for third in the world championship.

Alex Rins, Johann Zarco and Jack Miller were also caught up in the Turn 1 incident but managed to continue.