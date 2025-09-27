Motegi Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Motegi Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race at Motegi, Japan, round 17 of 22.
Marc Marquez is on the verge of winning the 2025 MotoGP title after a second-place finish, behind team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, in the Japanese Sprint race was combined with a non-score for brother Alex Marquez.
Marc needs a title lead of at least 185 points over Alex to win the world championship on Sunday afternoon, meaning the Gresini rider must now beat Marc by at least seven points to keep the title alive.
Meanwhile, third overall Bagnaia has extended his advantage over Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi to 20-points after the Aprilia rider was taken out by his own team-mate, Jorge Martin, at Turn 1 of the Sprint.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|521
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|330
|(-191)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|249
|(-272)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|229
|(-292)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|195
|(-326)
|6
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|185
|(-336)
|7
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|179
|(-342)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|141
|(-380)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|141
|(-380)
|10
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|117
|(-404)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|101
|(-420)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|97
|(-424)
|13
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|86
|(-435)
|14
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|84
|(-437)
|15
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-449)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|70
|(-451)
|17
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|58
|(-463)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|56
|(-465)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-476)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-487)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-497)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-505)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-511)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-513)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-513)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|2
|(-519)
Bold = Riders still in MotoGP title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie