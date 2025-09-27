Motegi Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race at Motegi, Japan, round 17 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Marc Marquez is on the verge of winning the 2025 MotoGP title after a second-place finish, behind team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, in the Japanese Sprint race was combined with a non-score for brother Alex Marquez.

Marc needs a title lead of at least 185 points over Alex to win the world championship on Sunday afternoon, meaning the Gresini rider must now beat Marc by at least seven points to keep the title alive.

Meanwhile, third overall Bagnaia has extended his advantage over Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi to 20-points after the Aprilia rider was taken out by his own team-mate, Jorge Martin, at Turn 1 of the Sprint.

Motegi Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)521 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)330(-191)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)249(-272)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)229(-292)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)195(-326)
6=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)185(-336)
7=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)179(-342)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*141(-380)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)141(-380)
10=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)117(-404)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)101(-420)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)97(-424)
13^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)86(-435)
14˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)84(-437)
15=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-449)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*70(-451)
17=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)58(-463)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)56(-465)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-476)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-487)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-497)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-505)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-511)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-513)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-513)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*2(-519)

Bold = Riders still in MotoGP title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

In this article

Motegi Sprint Race, Japan: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista needs “to do one step” to fight for Aragon WorldSBK victory
10m ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ferrari “completely lost” as Lewis Hamilton gamble ‘amplifies’ struggles in 2025
14m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix after injuries
53m ago
2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: FP3 Results
1h ago
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin suffers “displaced fracture” during Japanese MotoGP Sprint collision
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Turn 1 crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2025 MotoGP title at the Japanese Grand Prix
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Motegi Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Japan MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia gets first sprint win ahead of Marc Marquez
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025, Japan, pole position
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Bagnaia leads, Martin, Bezzecchi collide at start of 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint