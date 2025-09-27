Marc Marquez is on the verge of winning the 2025 MotoGP title after a second-place finish, behind team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, in the Japanese Sprint race was combined with a non-score for brother Alex Marquez.

Marc needs a title lead of at least 185 points over Alex to win the world championship on Sunday afternoon, meaning the Gresini rider must now beat Marc by at least seven points to keep the title alive.

Meanwhile, third overall Bagnaia has extended his advantage over Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi to 20-points after the Aprilia rider was taken out by his own team-mate, Jorge Martin, at Turn 1 of the Sprint.

Motegi Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 521 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 330 (-191) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 249 (-272) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 229 (-292) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 195 (-326) 6 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 185 (-336) 7 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 179 (-342) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 141 (-380) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 141 (-380) 10 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 117 (-404) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 101 (-420) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 97 (-424) 13 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 86 (-435) 14 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 84 (-437) 15 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-449) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 70 (-451) 17 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 58 (-463) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 56 (-465) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-476) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-487) 21 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-497) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-505) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-511) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-513) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-513) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 2 (-519)

Bold = Riders still in MotoGP title contention.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

