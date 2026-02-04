Is Ducati facing another MotoGP aero headache at the Sepang test?

Ducati appears to be facing another aerodynamic package headache at the Sepang MotoGP test, with Marc Marquez admitting he has “four different aspects” to assess.

Aerodynamics has been a battleground Ducati has largely dominated over the last decade, since it turned up to the 2015 season with winglets on its Desmosedici.

But last year saw the marque split between running the 2024 aero package and the 2025 version for much of the season.

That headache appears to have continued into the 2026 pre-season, with the brand evaluating numerous different aero combinations as it looks to homologate the best version ahead of the opening round of the campaign.

“Continue working with the aerodynamic aspects, because it’s the thing you will homologate at the Thailand race,” Marc Marquez, who was 15th on Wednesday at the Sepang test, said of his programme.

“All the other things, I mean the engine base is the same as last year, because the rules say that.

“And then everything is important. But all the other aspects you can work on during the year.

“So, aerodynamics is the one that we concentrate today on a lot and will concentrate on tomorrow morning.

“The aero is something quite critical, because you put on one aero package and the bike balance changes.

“Normally, you are used to riding with my base one, but when you put on a new one you need to be patient, to adjust a bit the bike balance.”

Asked about the extent of the job he faces on the final day of the Sepang test in this area, he replied: “Four different aspects of aero. It’s why we have a big job to do.

“It’s different combinations and we need to choose the best one for 22 races.”

Ducati debuted a radical new front fairing this week at Sepang, which was met with a mixed reception from the riders when asked about it on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, different variations of aero package were seen on Ducatis, including 2024 and 2025-spec wings.

Under the current regulations, one aero package must be homologated for use prior to the opening round of the season.

All non-concession rank D manufacturers are then permitted only one further spec upgrade during the season.