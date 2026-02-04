Pecco Bagnaia seeing more indications his 2025 MotoGP issues are gone

Pecco Bagnaia continues to give more indications that his problems from the 2025 MotoGP season are gone, following day two of the Sepang test on the GP26 Ducati.

The 2025 season proved disastrous for the double MotoGP world champion, as an inconsistent front-end feeling on the GP25 saw him struggle across the campaign.

He ended the year with just two wins and in fifth in the standings, having scored 11 grands prix victories in 2024 on his way to a narrow defeat in the championship.

Pecco Bagnaia was already optimistic in the 2026 Ducati following last November’s Valencia test, and remains positive after the second day of the Sepang test on Wednesday.

“It was a positive day, like yesterday,” he told Sky Sports Italy.

“Luckily, the weather was good in the morning, and we were able to do another test of the new parts we've received, and I found another advantage.

“We should have finished this test in the afternoon, but unfortunately, the conditions weren't right.

“In any case, being able to push hard is already a positive compared to last year.

“Since we didn't run in the afternoon, we have an extra tyre for Thursday to do a time attack.

“This morning, in race configuration, we set some excellent times, and I think everyone will improve their times tomorrow.”

Bagnaia ended the rain-affected running on Wednesday at Sepang eighth overall.

“I was searching yesterday mainly to have the feeling back on braking/entry,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“As soon as we started, I found it. Being able to ride in the way I want and the way I prefer is much better, also for the technicians who need to understand more our feelings.

“So, with this kind of feeling, we can work more, we can understand the items.

“So, it’s better for everybody. In the next three days, we will just need to finish our job and focus on the race.”

Bagnaia admits he had some “testing issues” on Wednesday, though didn’t explicitly state what those were.

“When you test new items, something can start to work in a different way that is maybe not the correct one,” he said.

“So, we just decided to remove it and use the standard one, which worked more or less the same; a bit worse, a bit slower than the new one.

“But it was ok to continue like this. Apart from that, I was quite happy with the lap time of today. The lap time this morning was incredible, considering the set-up we did it with.”