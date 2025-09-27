2025 Japan MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia gets first sprint win ahead of Marc Marquez

Pecco Bagnaia converted pole to a dominant first sprint win of MotoGP 2025 at the Japanese Grand Prix as second for Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez puts the title in sight.

Going without a sprint podium since the Italian Grand Prix, the double world champion has suffered a nightmare recent run this season on the GP25.

But apparent changes to an older set of forks, swingarm and ride height device ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix has rejuvenated Pecco Bagnaia.

Following his second pole of the season on Saturday morning, he came under no pressure in the 12-lap sprint at Motegi to finally get his first win in the half-distance races this season.

He beat championship leader Marc Marquez by 1.842s, who had to recover from fourth in the early stages to best Honda’s Joan Mir and KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With championship rival Alex Marquez out of the points in 10th, Marc Marquez now has a 191-point lead in the standings and can win the championship if he is second on Sunday.

Off the line, Bagnaia got the best launch, as Honda’s Mir slotted into second ahead of Marc Marquez

Behind, reigning world champion Jorge Martin triggered a big crash with Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, which eliminated both as well as forcing a number of others into avoiding action.

The stewards are investigating the incident.

Acosta got past Marquez with a hard move at Turn 3, before the KTM rider moved into second ahead of Mir at Turn 5 on the second tour.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But Bagnaia was already over six tenths clear in the lead at this stage and would ultimately come under no threat at the front, as he quickly extended this advantage to a second.

Bagnaia would ultimately get to the chequered flag 1.842s clear of the field to end his sprint drought in 2025 and finally end his recent slump.

Marquez struggled to get ahead of Mir in the opening laps of the sprint, with several attempts seeing him run wide.

He finally got a move done at Turn 10 on lap eight to move into third, before making light work of Acosta two tours later for second.

Marquez headed Acosta by 1.8s, while Joan Mir was fourth for Honda ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) kept Luca Marini (Honda) at bay for sixth, while Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura took the final points down to ninth.

That came at the expense of Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who lost ninth late on when he tucked the front of his Ducati at Turn 9 and nearly crashed.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini dropped out of the race with a technical issue, while LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco pulled into the pits late on.

Pramac’s Jack Miller crashed on the final lap, leaving 18 finishers at the chequered flag from 23 starters.