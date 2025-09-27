Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix after injuries

The full starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

2025 Japanese MotoGP
The 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix will be the 17th round of the season and will see Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia start from pole.

In a dramatic turnaround to his fortunes following the recent Misano test, double world champion Pecco Bagnaia has been back to his best form at Motegi.

He qualified on pole with a new lap record and converted that to a dominant sprint win - his first of the 2025 campaign.

Bagnaia will be hoping for much of the same on Sunday, though all eyes will be on factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez as he goes for the 2025 world title.

After finishing second in Saturday’s sprint, Marc Marquez is now 191 points clear of Alex Marquez - who was 10th in the sprint - and can be crowned champion with a second-place finish in the grand prix.

Read more: How Marc Marquez can win the 2025 MotoGP title at the Japanese Grand Prix

The grid for Sunday current features no penalties, though it will be down one rider after reigning world champion Jorge Martin suffered a fractured shoulder in a crash in the sprint.

That means there will be 22 riders competing, with the addition of Honda wildcard Takaaki Nakagami.

2025 Japanese Grand Prix: Full MotoGP starting grid

Row 1Pecco BagnaiaJoan MirMarc Marquez
Row 2Pedro AcostaFabio QuartararoFranco Morbidelli
Row 3Luca MariniAlex MarquezMarco Bezzecchi
Row 4Raul FernandezJohann ZarcoFabio Di Giannantonio
Row 5Ai OguraJack MillerFermin Aldeguer
Row 6Migue OliveiraBrad BinderAlex Rins
Row 7Takaaki NakagamiEnea BastianiniSomkiat Chantra
Row 8Maverick Vinales 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

