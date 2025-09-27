Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix after injuries

The 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix will be the 17th round of the season and will see Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia start from pole.

In a dramatic turnaround to his fortunes following the recent Misano test, double world champion Pecco Bagnaia has been back to his best form at Motegi.

He qualified on pole with a new lap record and converted that to a dominant sprint win - his first of the 2025 campaign.

Bagnaia will be hoping for much of the same on Sunday, though all eyes will be on factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez as he goes for the 2025 world title.

After finishing second in Saturday’s sprint, Marc Marquez is now 191 points clear of Alex Marquez - who was 10th in the sprint - and can be crowned champion with a second-place finish in the grand prix.

The grid for Sunday current features no penalties, though it will be down one rider after reigning world champion Jorge Martin suffered a fractured shoulder in a crash in the sprint.

That means there will be 22 riders competing, with the addition of Honda wildcard Takaaki Nakagami.

2025 Japanese Grand Prix: Full MotoGP starting grid

Row 1 Pecco Bagnaia Joan Mir Marc Marquez Row 2 Pedro Acosta Fabio Quartararo Franco Morbidelli Row 3 Luca Marini Alex Marquez Marco Bezzecchi Row 4 Raul Fernandez Johann Zarco Fabio Di Giannantonio Row 5 Ai Ogura Jack Miller Fermin Aldeguer Row 6 Migue Oliveira Brad Binder Alex Rins Row 7 Takaaki Nakagami Enea Bastianini Somkiat Chantra Row 8 Maverick Vinales