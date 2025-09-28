Ai Ogura will join factory Aprilia rider Jorge Martin in missing this afternoon’s Japanese MotoGP.

The rookie, who qualified 13th for his home Motegi event, then claimed the final point with ninth in Saturday’s sprint, is still struggling with the hand injury sustained at the previous San Marino Grand Prix.

A Trackhouse statement read:

“Following the heavy crash that Trackhouse MotoGP Team rider, #79 Ai Ogura, suffered in the early laps of the San Marino Grand Prix, Ai has been riding in Motegi with some discomfort in his right hand.

“Unfortunately, this has become more acute to the point where he has been forced to withdraw from the Grand Prix of Japan.

“While he is hugely disappointed not to be able to race for his home fans, his well-being and safety on track must be the priority.

“The team is monitoring his condition with the MotoGP World Championship medical team and supporting Ai in the recovery process.

“His participation in next week’s Grand Prix of Indonesia will be subject to a review of his progress when the team arrives in Mandalika.”

Ogura was only 21st fastest after six laps in Sunday morning's warm-up.