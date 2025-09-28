Marc Marquez wins his seventh MotoGP title, and ninth world championship, in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi. A winner of 11 GPs and 14 Sprints in his debut Ducati Lenovo season, Marc Marquez secured his first world crown since 2019 with a runner-up finish behind team-mate Francesco Bagnaia. The rejuvenated Bagnaia completed a perfect weekend of pole, Sprint and GP wins by leading every lap - despite intermittent smoke puffing from his Desmosedici in the second half of the grand prix. Behind them, Marquez’s former team-mate Joan Mir secured a well-deserved debut Honda podium, his first rostrum appearance since 2021 at Suzuki. A clearly emotional Marquez stopped at the side of the track to watch a special video montage of everything he's been through in the five seasons since his last crown, before celebrating with the phrase "More than a number". Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT Japan: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 42m 9.312s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +4.196s 3 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +6.858s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +10.128s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +10.421s 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +14.544s 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +17.588s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +21.160s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +21.733s 10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +23.107s 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +23.616s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +23.882s 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +29.359s 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +30.788s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +30.990s 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +31.712s 17 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +34.157s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +34.792s Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

After a poor start, Marquez hugged the inside at Turn 1 and emerged back in third, behind pole starter Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, with Mir running wide and slotting into fourth.

Marquez, who named Acosta and Mir as the most difficult riders to overtake in the Sprint, again couldn’t make an early pass on the hard braking KTM rider.

Bagnaia built a 3.5s lead by the time Marquez finally got the better of Acosta just before the halfway stage, with Mir, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli also demoting the fading RC16 rider.

Acosta’s challenge later ended when he ran through the gravel at Turn 1.

Marquez had already escaped from the battle behind but couldn’t make an impact on Bagnaia’s lead.

But there was drama when puffs of smoke were seen from the lower right exhaust of Bagnaia’s bike with ten laps to go, promoting anxious faces in the Ducati pits.

The smoking then seemed to stop… only to return with five laps to go, raising the prospect of a black and orange flag even if the GP25 kept going.

Bagnaia seemed unaware of the smoke, while Marquez cut the lead from four to two seconds, but had eyes on a much bigger prize and backed off in the closing laps.

Alex Marquez, who needed to outscore Marc by at least seven points today to keep the celebrations on ice, completed a difficult weekend in sixth.

All riders selected medium compound tyres, front and rear.

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura both missed the grand prix.

Martin fractured his collarbone when he made a ‘serious misjudgement’ under braking for turn one of the Sprint race and collided with Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

Ogura then withdrew from the grand prix due to ongoing pain in the right hand he injured at Misano.

Martin is sure to miss next weekend’s Indonesian round with Ogura’s participation “subject to a review of his progress when the team arrives in Mandalika.”