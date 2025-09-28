2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 17 of 22.

Start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Marc Marquez wins his seventh MotoGP title, and ninth world championship, in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

A winner of 11 GPs and 14 Sprints in his debut Ducati Lenovo season, Marc Marquez secured his first world crown since 2019 with a runner-up finish behind team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

The rejuvenated Bagnaia completed a perfect weekend of pole, Sprint and GP wins by leading every lap - despite intermittent smoke puffing from his Desmosedici in the second half of the grand prix.

Behind them, Marquez’s former team-mate Joan Mir secured a well-deserved debut Honda podium, his first rostrum appearance since 2021 at Suzuki.

A clearly emotional Marquez stopped at the side of the track to watch a special video montage of everything he's been through in the five seasons since his last crown, before celebrating with the phrase "More than a number".

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)42m 9.312s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+4.196s
3Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+6.858s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+10.128s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+10.421s
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+14.544s
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+17.588s
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.160s
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+21.733s
10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+23.107s
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+23.616s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+23.882s
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+29.359s
14Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+30.788s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+30.990s
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+31.712s
17Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+34.157s
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+34.792s
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

After a poor start, Marquez hugged the inside at Turn 1 and emerged back in third, behind pole starter Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, with Mir running wide and slotting into fourth.

Marquez, who named Acosta and Mir as the most difficult riders to overtake in the Sprint, again couldn’t make an early pass on the hard braking KTM rider.

Bagnaia built a 3.5s lead by the time Marquez finally got the better of Acosta just before the halfway stage, with Mir, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli also demoting the fading RC16 rider.

Acosta’s challenge later ended when he ran through the gravel at Turn 1.

Marquez had already escaped from the battle behind but couldn’t make an impact on Bagnaia’s lead.

But there was drama when puffs of smoke were seen from the lower right exhaust of Bagnaia’s bike with ten laps to go, promoting anxious faces in the Ducati pits.

The smoking then seemed to stop… only to return with five laps to go, raising the prospect of a black and orange flag even if the GP25 kept going.

Bagnaia seemed unaware of the smoke, while Marquez cut the lead from four to two seconds, but had eyes on a much bigger prize and backed off in the closing laps.

Alex Marquez, who needed to outscore Marc by at least seven points today to keep the celebrations on ice, completed a difficult weekend in sixth.

All riders selected medium compound tyres, front and rear.

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura both missed the grand prix.

Martin fractured his collarbone when he made a ‘serious misjudgement’ under braking for turn one of the Sprint race and collided with Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

Ogura then withdrew from the grand prix due to ongoing pain in the right hand he injured at Misano.

Martin is sure to miss next weekend’s Indonesian round with Ogura’s participation “subject to a review of his progress when the team arrives in Mandalika.”

In this article

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
16m ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Why Marc Marquez ‘closing the circle’ has ended MotoGP’s GOAT debate
59m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez “at peace” after “big mistake”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, World Champion's podium. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP Results
Motegi, Japan: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
From last chance to title glory: Timeline of Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP championship
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
Live reaction as Marc Marquez is crowned 2025 MotoGP world champion
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
All MotoGP world champions from 1949 to the present day
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Japanese MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins the 2025 world championship at Motegi
1h ago
Marc Marquez 2025 champion
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Race Results
1h ago
Start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP