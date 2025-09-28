Marc Marquez wins his ninth world title, and seventh MotoGP crown, with a runner-up finish to team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in the Japanese Grand Prix.

Bagnaia's perfect weekend cuts Alex Marquez's advantage to 66 points in the fight for second place, with five rounds still to go.

A sore Marco Bezzecchi is 32 points behind Bagnaia, while a debut Honda podium moves Joan Mir to 15th.

KTM's Pedro Acosta drops behind Franco Morbidelli to sixth after an early podium challenge ended with a trip through the gravel.

Motegi: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 541 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 340 (-201) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 274 (-267) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 242 (-299) 5 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 196 (-345) 6 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 195 (-346) 7 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 182 (-359) 8 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 149 (-392) 9 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 147 (-394) 10 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 124 (-417) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 105 (-436) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 97 (-444) 13 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 95 (-446) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 89 (-452) 15 ^3 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 72 (-469) 16 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-469) 17 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 70 (-471) 18 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 58 (-483) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-496) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-507) 21 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 26 (-515) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-525) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-531) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-533) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-533) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 3 (-538)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

