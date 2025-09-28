Motegi: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Motegi, Japan: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, round 17 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Marc Marquez wins his ninth world title, and seventh MotoGP crown, with a runner-up finish to team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in the Japanese Grand Prix.

Bagnaia's perfect weekend cuts Alex Marquez's advantage to 66 points in the fight for second place, with five rounds still to go.

A sore Marco Bezzecchi is 32 points behind Bagnaia, while a debut Honda podium moves Joan Mir to 15th.

KTM's Pedro Acosta drops behind Franco Morbidelli to sixth after an early podium challenge ended with a trip through the gravel.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)541 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)340(-201)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)274(-267)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)242(-299)
5^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)196(-345)
6˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)195(-346)
7=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)182(-359)
8^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)149(-392)
9˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*147(-394)
10=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)124(-417)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)105(-436)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)97(-444)
13=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)95(-446)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)89(-452)
15^3Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)72(-469)
16˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-469)
17˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*70(-471)
18˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)58(-483)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-496)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-507)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-515)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-525)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-531)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-533)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-533)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*3(-538)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

