Motegi: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Motegi, Japan: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, round 17 of 22.
Marc Marquez wins his ninth world title, and seventh MotoGP crown, with a runner-up finish to team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in the Japanese Grand Prix.
Bagnaia's perfect weekend cuts Alex Marquez's advantage to 66 points in the fight for second place, with five rounds still to go.
A sore Marco Bezzecchi is 32 points behind Bagnaia, while a debut Honda podium moves Joan Mir to 15th.
KTM's Pedro Acosta drops behind Franco Morbidelli to sixth after an early podium challenge ended with a trip through the gravel.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|541
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|340
|(-201)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|274
|(-267)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|242
|(-299)
|5
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|196
|(-345)
|6
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|195
|(-346)
|7
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|182
|(-359)
|8
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|149
|(-392)
|9
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|147
|(-394)
|10
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|124
|(-417)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|105
|(-436)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|97
|(-444)
|13
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|95
|(-446)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|89
|(-452)
|15
|^3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|72
|(-469)
|16
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-469)
|17
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|70
|(-471)
|18
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|58
|(-483)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-496)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-507)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-515)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-525)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-531)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-533)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-533)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|3
|(-538)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie