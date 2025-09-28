MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez “at peace” after “big mistake”

Marc Marquez says he’s “at peace” after winning his seventh MotoGP title.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, World Champion's podium. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, World Champion's podium. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

A ninth world title has put Marc Marquez “at peace” six years on from his previous MotoGP crown in 2019.

Marquez won his title, a seventh in MotoGP, with a second place in the Japanese Grand Prix, finishing behind his Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia and ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir who completed the podium.

For the Spanish rider it meant the completion of a journey back to the top of the World Championship after five years of recovering from the broken arm he suffered in 2020 that was not fixed until the middle of 2022, then issues with recurring diplopia, and battling uncompetitive machinery at Honda.

Speaking after sealing the title in Japan, Marquez said he is now “at peace with myself” after making a “big mistake for my career”.

“It's impossible even to speak,” Marc Marquez told the MotoGP world feed broadcast after the race in Japan.

“I don't want to remember what I put away, I just want to enjoy the moment, but it's true that it was difficult.

“It was super-difficult. But now I'm at peace with myself. 

“So, I did a big mistake for my career to come back to early and then I fight, fight, fight. 

“I'm at peace.”

The 2025 title was one of domination for Marquez. After 17 rounds, he has 11 grand prix victories and 14 Sprint wins. 

It’s a season which has taken him to currently 99 grand prix wins in total and which has now put him equal with Valentino Rossi, Carlo Ubbiali, and Mike Hailwood on nine world titles across all classes.

MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez “at peace” after “big mistake”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
22m ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Why Marc Marquez ‘closing the circle’ has ended MotoGP’s GOAT debate
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez “at peace” after “big mistake”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, World Champion's podium. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP Results
Motegi, Japan: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
From last chance to title glory: Timeline of Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP championship
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
Live reaction as Marc Marquez is crowned 2025 MotoGP world champion
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
All MotoGP world champions from 1949 to the present day
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Japanese MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins the 2025 world championship at Motegi
1h ago
Marc Marquez 2025 champion
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Race Results
1h ago
Start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP