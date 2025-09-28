MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez “at peace” after “big mistake”

A ninth world title has put Marc Marquez “at peace” six years on from his previous MotoGP crown in 2019.

Marquez won his title, a seventh in MotoGP, with a second place in the Japanese Grand Prix, finishing behind his Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia and ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir who completed the podium.

For the Spanish rider it meant the completion of a journey back to the top of the World Championship after five years of recovering from the broken arm he suffered in 2020 that was not fixed until the middle of 2022, then issues with recurring diplopia, and battling uncompetitive machinery at Honda.

Speaking after sealing the title in Japan, Marquez said he is now “at peace with myself” after making a “big mistake for my career”.

“It's impossible even to speak,” Marc Marquez told the MotoGP world feed broadcast after the race in Japan.

“I don't want to remember what I put away, I just want to enjoy the moment, but it's true that it was difficult.

“It was super-difficult. But now I'm at peace with myself.

“So, I did a big mistake for my career to come back to early and then I fight, fight, fight.

“I'm at peace.”

The 2025 title was one of domination for Marquez. After 17 rounds, he has 11 grand prix victories and 14 Sprint wins.

It’s a season which has taken him to currently 99 grand prix wins in total and which has now put him equal with Valentino Rossi, Carlo Ubbiali, and Mike Hailwood on nine world titles across all classes.