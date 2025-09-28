Aprilia rules out quick Jorge Martin comeback, "Marco can deliver”

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola has suggested that injured outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is likely to be absent from MotoGP for at least a month.

Martin, who already missed pre-season testing and ten of the opening eleven rounds after being injured in three separate accidents, fractured his right collarbone in what Rivola called a “serious misjudgement” under braking at Turn 1 of Saturday’s Japanese Sprint race.

The mistake proved a double disaster for Aprilia, with Martin also taking out team-mate Marco Bezzecchi. The Italian escaped injury, while Martin now heads for surgery.

“The good news is that he had a decent sleep. He will fly to Barcelona and tomorrow he will get the surgery and then we will see,” Rivola told Dorna’s pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard on Sunday morning at Motegi.

“We have no fixed time for him to come back. Again, we give him his time.”

Martin, Bezzecchi Turn 1 crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint

Pressed to confirm that Martin will definitely miss next weekend’s Mandalika round, Rivola also cast doubt on the following flyaway events at Phillip Island (October 17-19) and Sepang (October 24-26).

“I don't even think about the following two, honestly. At the moment, honestly, I even don't care. I just need him to be fine, and take his time.

“Already it was supposed to be like that, working for next season - now even more so.

“There's no rush. The important thing is that now Marco can deliver. The important thing is that the whole team is united. The important thing is that the two riders got along quite well despite what happened.

“So it's going to be good in the future, but now we have to focus on Marco. Stay close to him and close to Jorge as much as we can, considering the distance.”

After Sepang, the season concludes at Portimao and Valencia, which is followed by a crucial official test.

"It hurts… but this is what I’m all about. You’ll never see me give the f*** up. See you soon!" Martin posted on social media.

Whenever Martin does return, he is likely to serve a penalty for the Sprint accident, although the FIM Stewards have deferred the hearing until he is available.

Martin, Bezzecchi, Turn 1 crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint

The good news for Aprilia is that 2025 race winner Bezzecchi, currently fighting for third in the MotoGP standings, is fit to take part in Sunday’s grand prix despite a leg injury.

“I was waiting for him this morning. I thought he was going to be really struggling with even walking. It didn't look like that, so I was impressed about his recovery. But let's see on the bike,” said Rivola.

Bezzecchi, now 20 points behind Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia, went on to set the third-fastest time in morning warm-up. Bagnaia was sixth.