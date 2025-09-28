Marc Marquez makes a perfect start to a potentially title-deciding day by leading warm-up for the Japanese MotoGP.

After a runner-up finish behind rejuvenated team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in the Sprint, where Alex Marquez failed to score in tenth, the Ducati Lenovo rider can afford to lose six points to his brother and still wrap up a ninth world title.

In other words, even if Alex wins, second place is enough for Marc to champion with five rounds to spare.

Marquez moved to the top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend with an advantage of 0.356s over Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi returned from a nasty Sprint accident to claim third.

Luca Marini, Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six, as riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre ahead of the grand prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'43.755s 5/6 314k 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.356s 4/6 309k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.366s 5/6 314k 4 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.600s 5/6 319k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.613s 4/6 314k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.706s 5/6 316k 7 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.792s 5/6 315k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.848s 5/6 316k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.856s 4/6 309k 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.973s 4/6 312k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.038s 6/6 313k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.039s 4/6 313k 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.047s 4/6 312k 14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.065s 5/6 313k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.101s 4/6 314k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.226s 6/6 313k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.245s 5/6 312k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.272s 4/6 313k 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.284s 5/6 311k 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.301s 5/6 316k 21 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.414s 4/6 313k 22 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.618s 6/6 314k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Missing from the grand prix will be outgoing world champion Jorge Martin, who fractured his collarbone after triggering a turn one collision with team-mate Bezzecchi in the Sprint.

KTM's Pedro Acosta completed the Sprint podium, just ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir, who starts between the Ducati Lenovo riders on the front row.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.