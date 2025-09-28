2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 17 of 22.
Marc Marquez makes a perfect start to a potentially title-deciding day by leading warm-up for the Japanese MotoGP.
After a runner-up finish behind rejuvenated team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in the Sprint, where Alex Marquez failed to score in tenth, the Ducati Lenovo rider can afford to lose six points to his brother and still wrap up a ninth world title.
In other words, even if Alex wins, second place is enough for Marc to champion with five rounds to spare.
Marquez moved to the top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend with an advantage of 0.356s over Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi returned from a nasty Sprint accident to claim third.
Luca Marini, Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six, as riders moved from the soft to medium rear tyre ahead of the grand prix.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'43.755s
|5/6
|314k
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.356s
|4/6
|309k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.366s
|5/6
|314k
|4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.600s
|5/6
|319k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.613s
|4/6
|314k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.706s
|5/6
|316k
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.792s
|5/6
|315k
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.848s
|5/6
|316k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.856s
|4/6
|309k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.973s
|4/6
|312k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.038s
|6/6
|313k
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.039s
|4/6
|313k
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.047s
|4/6
|312k
|14
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.065s
|5/6
|313k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.101s
|4/6
|314k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.226s
|6/6
|313k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.245s
|5/6
|312k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.272s
|4/6
|313k
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.284s
|5/6
|311k
|20
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.301s
|5/6
|316k
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.414s
|4/6
|313k
|22
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.618s
|6/6
|314k
* Rookie
Official Motegi MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)
Missing from the grand prix will be outgoing world champion Jorge Martin, who fractured his collarbone after triggering a turn one collision with team-mate Bezzecchi in the Sprint.
KTM's Pedro Acosta completed the Sprint podium, just ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir, who starts between the Ducati Lenovo riders on the front row.
HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.