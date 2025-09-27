2025 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix (Round 17) where Jose Antonio Rueda stormed to pole position at Motegi.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025, Japan, Pole Position
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025, Japan, Pole Position
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 qualifying for the Japanese grand prix, , saw Jose Antonio Rueda put in a determined performance, often leading the pack, on his way to pole for round seventeen, his fifth of the season.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had needed to be fast solo as the ever increasing line of riders queued up for a tow or to follow his line at the Japanese track. His final fast lap at the front saw the championship leader set the best time of the weekend, a 1m  54.826s - the only rider to produce a sub 1m 55s lap in qualifying.

Valentin Perrone scored pole last time out in San Marino, and came incredibly close to doing so again, with all the bikes in the train improving on their last runs, in behind his Red Bull stablemate the Tech 3 rider finished just 0.238s slower for second on the grid.

The morning FP2 session had seen Joel Kelso fastest and the LevelUP rider brought that pace to Q2. With his teammate Matteo Bertelle back, he was immediately benefitting - as the Italian offered a slipstream which saw the Australian sat in provisional pole for most of the session. Also faster on his final run Kelso claimed his third consecutive front row start in third.

Behind Angel Piqueras was keen to make up ground, sat third at the start of his final run the Frinsa -MT Helmets - MSI rider went faster but still dropped a position to  Perrone’s lap surpassing his place, so will line up fourth on Sunday.

Taiyo Furusato has been on the ball a lot sooner ahead of his home round, which lead to a much elevated fifth on the grid for Honda Team Asia, the lead Japanese rider with Ryusei Yamanaka back in 14th on the second MT Helmets bike.

Adrian Fernandez was not holding top Honda rider honours with the home charger one place ahead, but was top Leopard in sixth, ahead of teammate David Almansa in ninth.

Between the duo on the grid are David Munoz, who had finished Friday fastest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, now seventh, and Aspar’s Maximo Quiles, again challenging track limits on his way to eighth.

Aspar teammate Dennis Foggia completed the top ten.

2025 Japanese  Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 54.826s
2Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.238s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.254s
4Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.268s
5Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.361s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.394s
7David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.422s
8Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.436s
9David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.492s
10Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.618s
11Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.690s
12Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.704s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.745s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.792s
15Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.000s
16Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.879s
17Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.923s
18Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.937s
Q1
19Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 56.485s
20Arbi AditamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m  56.502s
21Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 56.565s
22Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1m 57.019s
23Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 57.078s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 57. 420s
25Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)1m 57.646s
26Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)DNS

Alvaro Carpe was the best of the riders to come up from Q1, in twelfth.

On his first race weekend back from injury after competing inn just the first three rounds, Matteo Bertelle picked up almost where he left off with a time good enough to go directly to Q2 on Friday, the LevelUP - MTA rider will start 17th after helping teammate Kelso.


Q1 - Experienced Stefano Nepa leads the charge to Q2

Stefano Nepa (15th) used all his experience at Motegi to place himself well on track and lead the way into Q2 with his early lap with Carpe enough to move on with the top time, in a session filled with errors and saves.

Carpe had also done enough, swapping with teammate Jacob Roulstone for a fast lap to progress.

Marco Morelli (16th) moved into third on his last lap after leaving the pits with just enough time for a final run, pushing out MLav teammate Eddie O’Shea, who just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Cormac Buchanan’s (18th) first flying lap saw him hold the final progression slot for Denssi Racing BOE.

His teammate Ruche Moodley had been inside the top four before being shuffled out, but timed his release from pit lane all wrong, taking the chequered flag first and unable to improve while his rival had time for one more go at Q2 progression.

Roulstone crashed in the session hampering his progress and leaving the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider eighth, for 22nd on the grid.

Scott Ogden left it late to look for a fast lap, and instead of improving needed to make a huge save in the gravel, leaving the CIP Green Power rider last.

The only rider still out out injured is Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia. Arbi Aditama continued in his absence, and although he did improve on his last run it was only enough for sixth - 20th on the grid.


 

Read More

Latest News

Moto3 Results
2025 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results
29m ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025, Japan, Pole Position
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia on "incredible" pole: “I can do what I want with my bike”
50m ago
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates pole position, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Nobody said it would be easy!” Marc Marquez crashes, qualifies on front row for Japanese MotoGP title chance
2h ago
Marc Marquez, final practice crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Practice Results
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi: Qualifying - LIVE
4h ago
Marc Marquez, final practice crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Japanese MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint at Motegi today: Start times and how to watch
5h ago
Marc Marquez
WSBK News
Sam Lowes confident of podium potential at Aragon WorldSBK in all-Ducati battle
12h ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu airs familiar BMW complaint at Aragon WorldSBK
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “would like to have more in my hands” at Aragon WorldSBK
13h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.