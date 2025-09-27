2025 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Japanese Grand Prix (Round 17) where Jose Antonio Rueda stormed to pole position at Motegi.
Moto3 qualifying for the Japanese grand prix, , saw Jose Antonio Rueda put in a determined performance, often leading the pack, on his way to pole for round seventeen, his fifth of the season.
The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had needed to be fast solo as the ever increasing line of riders queued up for a tow or to follow his line at the Japanese track. His final fast lap at the front saw the championship leader set the best time of the weekend, a 1m 54.826s - the only rider to produce a sub 1m 55s lap in qualifying.
Valentin Perrone scored pole last time out in San Marino, and came incredibly close to doing so again, with all the bikes in the train improving on their last runs, in behind his Red Bull stablemate the Tech 3 rider finished just 0.238s slower for second on the grid.
The morning FP2 session had seen Joel Kelso fastest and the LevelUP rider brought that pace to Q2. With his teammate Matteo Bertelle back, he was immediately benefitting - as the Italian offered a slipstream which saw the Australian sat in provisional pole for most of the session. Also faster on his final run Kelso claimed his third consecutive front row start in third.
Behind Angel Piqueras was keen to make up ground, sat third at the start of his final run the Frinsa -MT Helmets - MSI rider went faster but still dropped a position to Perrone’s lap surpassing his place, so will line up fourth on Sunday.
Taiyo Furusato has been on the ball a lot sooner ahead of his home round, which lead to a much elevated fifth on the grid for Honda Team Asia, the lead Japanese rider with Ryusei Yamanaka back in 14th on the second MT Helmets bike.
Adrian Fernandez was not holding top Honda rider honours with the home charger one place ahead, but was top Leopard in sixth, ahead of teammate David Almansa in ninth.
Between the duo on the grid are David Munoz, who had finished Friday fastest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, now seventh, and Aspar’s Maximo Quiles, again challenging track limits on his way to eighth.
Aspar teammate Dennis Foggia completed the top ten.
|2025 Japanese Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 54.826s
|2
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.238s
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.254s
|4
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.268s
|5
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.361s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.394s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.422s
|8
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.436s
|9
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.492s
|10
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.618s
|11
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.690s
|12
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.704s
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.745s
|14
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.792s
|15
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.000s
|16
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.879s
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.923s
|18
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.937s
|Q1
|19
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 56.485s
|20
|Arbi Aditama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 56.502s
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|1m 56.565s
|22
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|1m 57.019s
|23
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1m 57.078s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|1m 57. 420s
|25
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|1m 57.646s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|DNS
Alvaro Carpe was the best of the riders to come up from Q1, in twelfth.
On his first race weekend back from injury after competing inn just the first three rounds, Matteo Bertelle picked up almost where he left off with a time good enough to go directly to Q2 on Friday, the LevelUP - MTA rider will start 17th after helping teammate Kelso.
Q1 - Experienced Stefano Nepa leads the charge to Q2
Stefano Nepa (15th) used all his experience at Motegi to place himself well on track and lead the way into Q2 with his early lap with Carpe enough to move on with the top time, in a session filled with errors and saves.
Carpe had also done enough, swapping with teammate Jacob Roulstone for a fast lap to progress.
Marco Morelli (16th) moved into third on his last lap after leaving the pits with just enough time for a final run, pushing out MLav teammate Eddie O’Shea, who just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.
Cormac Buchanan’s (18th) first flying lap saw him hold the final progression slot for Denssi Racing BOE.
His teammate Ruche Moodley had been inside the top four before being shuffled out, but timed his release from pit lane all wrong, taking the chequered flag first and unable to improve while his rival had time for one more go at Q2 progression.
Roulstone crashed in the session hampering his progress and leaving the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider eighth, for 22nd on the grid.
Scott Ogden left it late to look for a fast lap, and instead of improving needed to make a huge save in the gravel, leaving the CIP Green Power rider last.
The only rider still out out injured is Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia. Arbi Aditama continued in his absence, and although he did improve on his last run it was only enough for sixth - 20th on the grid.