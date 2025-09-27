Pedro Acosta and home rookie star Ai Ogura head the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Japanese MotoGP Marc Marquez was soon on top of the timesheets, then suffered a slow lowside fall at Turn 5 - which earlier caught out Fabio di Giannantonio - and became frustrated by the marshals efforts to extract his bike from the gravel. Marquez finished third fastest, while factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia continued to build momentum with fourth place (+0.2s). Most riders used medium front and soft rear tyres, the expected pairing for this afternoon's Sprint race. Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Ogura and Alex Marquez, will now begin. Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'44.108s 9/13 317k 2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.125s 12/13 313k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.213s 4/10 317k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.230s 7/12 318k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.233s 9/10 315k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.312s 9/13 316k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.413s 6/15 315k 8 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.420s 4/13 314k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.483s 11/12 312k 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.522s 7/12 312k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.526s 5/13 316k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.536s 12/13 316k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.559s 9/12 317k 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.568s 5/12 314k 15 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.765s 10/11 313k 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.774s 4/11 316k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.784s 4/12 312k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.831s 9/12 316k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.899s 4/10 316k 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.971s 10/10 314k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.035s 9/10 312k 22 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.118s 6/11 315k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.838s 11/11 312k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

Marc Marquez gets his first chance to win this year’s world championship in Japan.

The Ducati Lenovo rider returns to Japan, scene of past title glory with Honda, holding a 182-point lead over younger brother Alex.

While Marc Marquez can’t be crowned champion in the Sprint race, he will wrap up his first MotoGP title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points over Alex on Sunday afternoon.

Marc and Alex (Gresini Ducati) are now the only riders still in world championship contention, with Francesco Bagnaia slipping 275 points behind his team-mate.

The Italian – winner of last year’s Japanese Grand Prix - now has a fight on his hands to hold third place, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi just eight points adrift after a brilliant 1-2 (Sprint-GP) weekend in Misano.

Meanwhile, KTM's Pedro Acosta could be another contender after taking pole position as a rookie at the 2024 event, before crashing out of both races.

Ducati has won all five races held at Motegi since Marc Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.