Saturday practice results from the 2025 Motegi MotoGP at Motegi, round 17 of 22.

Pedro Acosta, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Pedro Acosta and home rookie star Ai Ogura head the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Marc Marquez was soon on top of the timesheets, then suffered a slow lowside fall at Turn 5 - which earlier caught out Fabio di Giannantonio - and became frustrated by the marshals efforts to extract his bike from the gravel.

Marquez finished third fastest, while factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia continued to build momentum with fourth place (+0.2s).

Most riders used medium front and soft rear tyres, the expected pairing for this afternoon's Sprint race.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Ogura and Alex Marquez, will now begin.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'44.108s9/13317k
2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.125s12/13313k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.213s4/10317k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.230s7/12318k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.233s9/10315k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.312s9/13316k
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.413s6/15315k
8Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.420s4/13314k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.483s11/12312k
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.522s7/12312k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.526s5/13316k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.536s12/13316k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.559s9/12317k
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.568s5/12314k
15Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.765s10/11313k
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.774s4/11316k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.784s4/12312k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.831s9/12316k
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.899s4/10316k
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.971s10/10314k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.035s9/10312k
22Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.118s6/11315k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.838s11/11312k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

Marc Marquez gets his first chance to win this year’s world championship in Japan.

The Ducati Lenovo rider returns to Japan, scene of past title glory with Honda, holding a 182-point lead over younger brother Alex.

While Marc Marquez can’t be crowned champion in the Sprint race, he will wrap up his first MotoGP title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points over Alex on Sunday afternoon.

Marc and Alex (Gresini Ducati) are now the only riders still in world championship contention, with Francesco Bagnaia slipping 275 points behind his team-mate.

The Italian – winner of last year’s Japanese Grand Prix - now has a fight on his hands to hold third place, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi just eight points adrift after a brilliant 1-2 (Sprint-GP) weekend in Misano.

Meanwhile, KTM's Pedro Acosta could be another contender after taking pole position as a rookie at the 2024 event, before crashing out of both races.

Ducati has won all five races held at Motegi since Marc Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

