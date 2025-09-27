Francesco Bagnaia continues his MotoGP resurgence by taking pole position for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix with a new Motegi lap record.

The Ducati rider claimed only his second pole of the year, after an incident-packed session in Brno, by 0.092s after a brilliant performance by Honda’s Joan Mir.

Marc Marquez will chase his first shot at this year’s title from third on the grid, five places ahead of last remaining rival and younger brother Alex.

Pedro Acosta overcame early technical issues to claim fourth for KTM and will be joined on row two by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

Alex Marquez and Morbidelli reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'42.911s 7/8 316k 2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.092s 6/8 317k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.132s 5/7 316k 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.158s 4/4 317k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.244s 6/7 310k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.259s 5/7 314k 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.348s 8/8 318k 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.360s 6/8 314k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.412s 7/8 319k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.442s 6/8 314k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.631s 6/8 315k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.660s 7/8 316k Qualifying 1: 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'43.429s 3/8 315k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'43.450s 6/8 312k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 1'43.454s 5/5 311k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'43.551s 7/8 312k 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'43.587s 5/7 313k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'43.694s 6/6 316k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'43.918s 6/7 313k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'44.082s 3/8 316k 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'44.178s 2/8 316k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'44.192s 7/8 310k 23 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'44.710s 2/7 313k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez gets his first chance to win this year’s world championship in Japan.

The Ducati Lenovo rider returns to Japan, scene of past title glory with Honda, holding a 182-point lead over younger brother Alex.

While Marc Marquez can’t be crowned champion in the Sprint race, he will wrap up his first MotoGP title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points over Alex on Sunday afternoon.

Marc and Alex (Gresini Ducati) are now the only riders still in world championship contention, with Francesco Bagnaia slipping 275 points behind his team-mate.

The Italian – winner of last year’s Japanese Grand Prix - now has a fight on his hands to hold third place, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi just eight points adrift after a brilliant 1-2 (Sprint-GP) weekend in Misano.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, KTM's Pedro Acosta could be another contender after taking pole position as a rookie at the 2024 event, before crashing out of both races.

Ducati has won all five races held at Motegi since Marc Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.