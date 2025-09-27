2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Motegi MotoGP at Motegi, round 17 of 22.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia continues his MotoGP resurgence by taking pole position for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix with a new Motegi lap record.

The Ducati rider claimed only his second pole of the year, after an incident-packed session in Brno, by 0.092s after a brilliant performance by Honda’s Joan Mir.

Marc Marquez will chase his first shot at this year’s title from third on the grid, five places ahead of last remaining rival and younger brother Alex.

Pedro Acosta overcame early technical issues to claim fourth for KTM and will be joined on row two by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

Alex Marquez and Morbidelli reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'42.911s7/8316k
2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.092s6/8317k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.132s5/7316k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.158s4/4317k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.244s6/7310k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.259s5/7314k
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.348s8/8318k
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.360s6/8314k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.412s7/8319k
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.442s6/8314k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.631s6/8315k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.660s7/8316k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'43.429s3/8315k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'43.450s6/8312k
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*1'43.454s5/5311k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'43.551s7/8312k
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'43.587s5/7313k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'43.694s6/6316k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'43.918s6/7313k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)1'44.082s3/8316k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'44.178s2/8316k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'44.192s7/8310k
23Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'44.710s2/7313k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

Marc Marquez gets his first chance to win this year’s world championship in Japan.

The Ducati Lenovo rider returns to Japan, scene of past title glory with Honda, holding a 182-point lead over younger brother Alex.

While Marc Marquez can’t be crowned champion in the Sprint race, he will wrap up his first MotoGP title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points over Alex on Sunday afternoon.

Marc and Alex (Gresini Ducati) are now the only riders still in world championship contention, with Francesco Bagnaia slipping 275 points behind his team-mate.

The Italian – winner of last year’s Japanese Grand Prix - now has a fight on his hands to hold third place, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi just eight points adrift after a brilliant 1-2 (Sprint-GP) weekend in Misano.

Meanwhile, KTM's Pedro Acosta could be another contender after taking pole position as a rookie at the 2024 event, before crashing out of both races.

Ducati has won all five races held at Motegi since Marc Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.

