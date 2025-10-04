2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi keeps his Aprilia clear of the field with pole position for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer enjoys his best MotoGP qualifying with second for Gresini Ducati, 0.398s behind Bezzecchi.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez makes it two Aprilias on the front row in third.

Alex Rins claims his best qualifying for Yamaha in fourth, despite a late crash, and will be joined on the second row by KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Honda’s Luca Marini.

Aldeguer’s team-mate and current title runner-up Alex Marquez was seventh and Fabio Quartararo eighth after both also fell during the session.

Marc Marquez fought through Qualifying 1, behind fellow GP25 rider Fabio di Giannantonio, but the newly crowned world champion was never a contender in Qualifying 2 and will start tenth.

Marquez’s double Motegi winning team-mate, Francesco Bagnaia, also continued to struggle and will start just 16th on the grid.

The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'28.832s6/9319k
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.398s6/8315k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.452s8/9314k
4Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.504s7/9314k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.511s6/8320k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.681s6/9320k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.909s3/6317k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.939s5/7315k
9Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.941s8/8320k
10Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.019s6/9316k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.052s7/8318k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.127s3/9318k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)1'29.718s7/9317k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.957s7/8315k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'29.996s7/9318k
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'29.996s7/8317k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'30.242s5/7317k
18Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'30.332s6/8318k
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'30.623s7/8314k
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'30.956s3/70k

 

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.

