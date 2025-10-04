2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi keeps his Aprilia clear of the field with pole position for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Rookie Fermin Aldeguer enjoys his best MotoGP qualifying with second for Gresini Ducati, 0.398s behind Bezzecchi.
Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez makes it two Aprilias on the front row in third.
Alex Rins claims his best qualifying for Yamaha in fourth, despite a late crash, and will be joined on the second row by KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Honda’s Luca Marini.
Aldeguer’s team-mate and current title runner-up Alex Marquez was seventh and Fabio Quartararo eighth after both also fell during the session.
Marc Marquez fought through Qualifying 1, behind fellow GP25 rider Fabio di Giannantonio, but the newly crowned world champion was never a contender in Qualifying 2 and will start tenth.
Marquez’s double Motegi winning team-mate, Francesco Bagnaia, also continued to struggle and will start just 16th on the grid.
The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'28.832s
|6/9
|319k
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.398s
|6/8
|315k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.452s
|8/9
|314k
|4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.504s
|7/9
|314k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.511s
|6/8
|320k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.681s
|6/9
|320k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.909s
|3/6
|317k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.939s
|5/7
|315k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.941s
|8/8
|320k
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.019s
|6/9
|316k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.052s
|7/8
|318k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.127s
|3/9
|318k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|1'29.718s
|7/9
|317k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.957s
|7/8
|315k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'29.996s
|7/9
|318k
|16
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'29.996s
|7/8
|317k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'30.242s
|5/7
|317k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'30.332s
|6/8
|318k
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'30.623s
|7/8
|314k
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'30.956s
|3/7
|0k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)
Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).
After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.
However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.
Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.
Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.
Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.