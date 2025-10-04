Marco Bezzecchi keeps his Aprilia clear of the field with pole position for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika. Rookie Fermin Aldeguer enjoys his best MotoGP qualifying with second for Gresini Ducati, 0.398s behind Bezzecchi. Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez makes it two Aprilias on the front row in third. Alex Rins claims his best qualifying for Yamaha in fourth, despite a late crash, and will be joined on the second row by KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Honda’s Luca Marini. Aldeguer’s team-mate and current title runner-up Alex Marquez was seventh and Fabio Quartararo eighth after both also fell during the session. Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT Marc Marquez fought through Qualifying 1, behind fellow GP25 rider Fabio di Giannantonio, but the newly crowned world champion was never a contender in Qualifying 2 and will start tenth. Marquez’s double Motegi winning team-mate, Francesco Bagnaia, also continued to struggle and will start just 16th on the grid. The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time. Update: Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'28.832s 6/9 319k 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.398s 6/8 315k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.452s 8/9 314k 4 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.504s 7/9 314k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.511s 6/8 320k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.681s 6/9 320k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.909s 3/6 317k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.939s 5/7 315k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.941s 8/8 320k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.019s 6/9 316k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.052s 7/8 318k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.127s 3/9 318k Qualifying 1: 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 1'29.718s 7/9 317k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.957s 7/8 315k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.996s 7/9 318k 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'29.996s 7/8 317k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'30.242s 5/7 317k 18 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'30.332s 6/8 318k 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'30.623s 7/8 314k 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'30.956s 3/7 0k

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.