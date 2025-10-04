Marco Bezzecchi “step in front” for Indonesian MotoGP pole, Aldeguer stuns on 18-lap tyre

Marco Bezzecchi kept Aprilia on top with a commanding pole position for the Indonesian MotoGP, staying “a step in front” of the field.

While the Italian’s previous poles this season, at Red Bull Ring and Misano, were something of a surprise, the Italian has been the dominant force of the Mandalika weekend so far.

That included Saturday morning’s final practice, when he remained fastest during a race simulation on used soft tyres. However, the likes of KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer were not far behind.

“Well it's true that I am quite quick, but the pace seeing from the FP2 result was pretty close between me and many other riders that are super quick. And in MotoGP, you can never relax,” Bezzecchi said.

“I'm happy for the qualifying for sure because it's also the grid for tomorrow, not only today. And this is important, but now we still have to do the main part of the weekend that are the races.

“So let's keep ourselves focused and let's try to make our best.”

Aldeguer’s 18-lap front tyre

With most Ducati riders on the back foot so far this weekend, Aldeguer has proved the exception.

The rookie enjoyed his best MotoGP qualifying - despite having to switch to his spare bike, and claimed second on the grid with a front tyre that had done 18 laps!

“The bike is the same, I'm the same, but for sure we put different goals for these last races, trying to improve the Fridays, trying to improve the Qualifying,” Aldeguer said.

“Also, with all the problems during the qualifying, I did 18 laps on the front tyre because this was my spare! But it's okay. I think starting from second position is a good opportunity for look our potential and try to enjoy.”

Fernandez front row

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez made it two Aprilias in the top three at a track where the best RS-GP was tenth on the grid last year.

“At the end, we put it all together. Today the maximum was the second place, because Marco is a step in front of all of us,” Fernandez said. “But anyway, the pace is positive, so the important thing for today was trying to put a bike on the first row.”

Bezzecchi and Fernandez are the only Aprilia riders present this weekend due to injuries for team-mates Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura.

Row two of the grid will be formed by Yamaha’s Alex Rins, despite a late fall, KTM’s stand out rider of the weekend so far - Pedro Acosta – and Honda’s Luca Marini.

Marini was among the riders denied a final lap due to yellow flags for Rins’ accident.

Ducati struggles continue

The next best Ducati after Aldeguer was Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez, in seventh. Alex and eighth on the grid Fabio Quartararo were also caught out in qualifying, while brother Marc Marquez suffered his worst session of the season in ninth.

The newly crowned world champion, who crashed twice on Friday, reached Qualifying 2 after being second to VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio during his first Qualifying 1 appearance of the year.

But the #93 never looked comfortable and didn’t have the speed to challenge for the first two rows. Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia fared even worse, being left just 16th on the grid after winning from pole position last weekend in Motegi.

The 13-lap Mandalika Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

