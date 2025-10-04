2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi stays on top during final practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The factory Aprilia star kept the same soft tyres throughout the session, with Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo jumping to a late second after swapping a hard front for used soft.

KTM's Pedro Acosta, who kept the hard front, was Bezzecchi’s main rival for most of the half-hour, finishing in third ahead of the only on-form Ducati so far this weekend: Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Miguel Oliveira walked away from a fast late fall on his way to sixth, with factory Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia pushed outside the top ten yet again.

Qualifying 1, featuring Marquez and Bagnaia, will now begin...

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'29.862s11/16317k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.076s14/15312k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.171s12/16320k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.266s12/14314k
5Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.499s12/14315k
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.510s13/14312k
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.542s14/16315k
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.577s14/15315k
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.619s5/13316k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.667s13/16318k
11Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.682s5/14319k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.730s11/13315k
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.752s6/14317k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.802s10/14311k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.922s5/11317k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.927s5/15315k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.958s6/15317k
18Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.002s11/13315k
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.613s11/12316k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.641s13/14316k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.

