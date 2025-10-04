Marco Bezzecchi stays on top during final practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The factory Aprilia star kept the same soft tyres throughout the session, with Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo jumping to a late second after swapping a hard front for used soft.

KTM's Pedro Acosta, who kept the hard front, was Bezzecchi’s main rival for most of the half-hour, finishing in third ahead of the only on-form Ducati so far this weekend: Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Miguel Oliveira walked away from a fast late fall on his way to sixth, with factory Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia pushed outside the top ten yet again.

Qualifying 1, featuring Marquez and Bagnaia, will now begin...

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'29.862s 11/16 317k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.076s 14/15 312k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.171s 12/16 320k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.266s 12/14 314k 5 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.499s 12/14 315k 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.510s 13/14 312k 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.542s 14/16 315k 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.577s 14/15 315k 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.619s 5/13 316k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.667s 13/16 318k 11 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.682s 5/14 319k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.730s 11/13 315k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.752s 6/14 317k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.802s 10/14 311k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.922s 5/11 317k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.927s 5/15 315k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.958s 6/15 317k 18 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.002s 11/13 315k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.613s 11/12 316k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.641s 13/14 316k

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.