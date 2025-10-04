2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi stays on top during final practice for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
The factory Aprilia star kept the same soft tyres throughout the session, with Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo jumping to a late second after swapping a hard front for used soft.
KTM's Pedro Acosta, who kept the hard front, was Bezzecchi’s main rival for most of the half-hour, finishing in third ahead of the only on-form Ducati so far this weekend: Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer.
Miguel Oliveira walked away from a fast late fall on his way to sixth, with factory Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia pushed outside the top ten yet again.
Qualifying 1, featuring Marquez and Bagnaia, will now begin...
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'29.862s
|11/16
|317k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.076s
|14/15
|312k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.171s
|12/16
|320k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.266s
|12/14
|314k
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.499s
|12/14
|315k
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.510s
|13/14
|312k
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.542s
|14/16
|315k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.577s
|14/15
|315k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.619s
|5/13
|316k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.667s
|13/16
|318k
|11
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.682s
|5/14
|319k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.730s
|11/13
|315k
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.752s
|6/14
|317k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.802s
|10/14
|311k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.922s
|5/11
|317k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.927s
|5/15
|315k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.958s
|6/15
|317k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.002s
|11/13
|315k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.613s
|11/12
|316k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.641s
|13/14
|316k
* Rookie
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 29.088s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)
Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).
After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.
However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.
Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.
Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a right collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s accident.
Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action.