Fabio Quartararo leads Marc Marquez during warm-up for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

After soft rears were used by all in the Sprint, mediums are expected to be the popular choice for the grand prix.

Most riders gathered data on the medium this morning but the likes of Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli and Miguel Oliveira stuck with the soft.

Marc Marquez, just seventh across the line in the Sprint, was fastest of those on the medium rear, but team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was only 17th.

Marquez actually set a lap time faster than Quartararo, but it was cancelled due to track limits.

Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi was seventh on an old soft front and new medium rear tyre on his Aprilia.

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.345s 7/7 310k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.012s 5/7 318k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.036s 6/7 315k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.179s 5/7 314k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.219s 7/7 312k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.225s 7/7 312k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.273s 4/7 316k 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.299s 7/7 316k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.326s 6/7 317k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.363s 7/7 316k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.429s 5/7 315k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.509s 5/6 312k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.690s 6/7 309k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.722s 5/7 314k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.752s 5/7 315k 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.857s 7/7 316k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.942s 6/7 315k 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.331s 6/7 315k 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.772s 6/7 313k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Jorge Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s Motegi accident, when he collided with team-mate Bezzecchi.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action, meaning Raul Fernandez is the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales then reduced the field to 19 riders when he stepped back after qualifying, due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.