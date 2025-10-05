2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo leads Marc Marquez during warm-up for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

After soft rears were used by all in the Sprint, mediums are expected to be the popular choice for the grand prix.

Most riders gathered data on the medium this morning but the likes of Quartararo, Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli and Miguel Oliveira stuck with the soft.

Marc Marquez, just seventh across the line in the Sprint, was fastest of those on the medium rear, but team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was only 17th.

Marquez actually set a lap time faster than Quartararo, but it was cancelled due to track limits.

Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi was seventh on an old soft front and new medium rear tyre on his Aprilia.

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.345s7/7310k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.012s5/7318k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.036s6/7315k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.179s5/7314k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.219s7/7312k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.225s7/7312k
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.273s4/7316k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.299s7/7316k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.326s6/7317k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.363s7/7316k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.429s5/7315k
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.509s5/6312k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.690s6/7309k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.722s5/7314k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.752s5/7315k
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.857s7/7316k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.942s6/7315k
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.331s6/7315k
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.772s6/7313k

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 30.539s (2024)

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Jorge Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s Motegi accident, when he collided with team-mate Bezzecchi.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action, meaning Raul Fernandez is the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales then reduced the field to 19 riders when he stepped back after qualifying, due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP rival empathises with Francesco Bagnaia: “It happened to me”
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo leads Mandalika warm-up, but Marc Marquez ‘fastest’
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez
MotoGP Results
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Warm-up Results
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
19-rider starting grid for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP after injuries
4h ago
Indonesian MotoGP qualifying: Marco Bezzecchi, Fermin Aldeguer, Raul Fernandez
MotoGP News
2025 Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez

More News

BSB News
Josh Brookes returns to winning ways with “unconventional” move in Oulton Park race one.
9h ago
2025, BSB, Oulton Park, race 1, Showdown Podium, Brookes, Haslam and Ryde
BSB News
Haslam second in race one at Oulton Park after “unexpected” pass
9h ago
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “glad to win the wet tyre race” in third at Oulton Park opener
9h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
11h ago
Josh Brookes, 2025, BSB, Showdown, Oulton Park
F1 News
Ferrari under fire for Singapore GP struggles with “afraid to fail” criticism
12h ago
The two Ferraris head out in Singapore