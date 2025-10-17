2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.
Home hero Jack Miller fits fresh rubber at the end of opening practice for the 2025 Australian MotoGP to lead the Phillip Island timesheets.
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'28.281s
|19/19
|347k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.036s
|12/20
|345k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.135s
|14/19
|350k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.185s
|18/18
|340k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.239s
|22/22
|340k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.251s
|20/22
|343k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.275s
|15/16
|342k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.337s
|13/19
|346k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.350s
|15/16
|346k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.373s
|11/23
|347k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.479s
|18/20
|344k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.596s
|13/18
|348k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.695s
|21/21
|348k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.705s
|18/20
|345k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.738s
|19/19
|350k
|16
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.757s
|19/20
|350k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.958s
|18/20
|344k
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.048s
|18/21
|343k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.510s
|18/20
|341k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.028s
|21/23
|337k
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.364s
|19/21
|334k
|22
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.474s
|18/20
|335k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.246s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.
2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.
Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.
Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.
Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.
Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.
Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also back on track this weekend.