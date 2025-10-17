Home hero Jack Miller fits fresh rubber at the end of opening practice for the 2025 Australian MotoGP to lead the Phillip Island timesheets.

2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'28.281s 19/19 347k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.036s 12/20 345k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.135s 14/19 350k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.185s 18/18 340k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.239s 22/22 340k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.251s 20/22 343k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.275s 15/16 342k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.337s 13/19 346k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.350s 15/16 346k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.373s 11/23 347k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.479s 18/20 344k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.596s 13/18 348k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.695s 21/21 348k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.705s 18/20 345k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.738s 19/19 350k 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.757s 19/20 350k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.958s 18/20 344k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.048s 18/21 343k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.510s 18/20 341k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.028s 21/23 337k 21 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.364s 19/21 334k 22 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.474s 18/20 335k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also back on track this weekend.