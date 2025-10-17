2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Home hero Jack Miller fits fresh rubber at the end of opening practice for the 2025 Australian MotoGP to lead the Phillip Island timesheets.

2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'28.281s19/19347k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.036s12/20345k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.135s14/19350k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.185s18/18340k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.239s22/22340k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.251s20/22343k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.275s15/16342k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.337s13/19346k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.350s15/16346k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.373s11/23347k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.479s18/20344k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.596s13/18348k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.695s21/21348k
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.705s18/20345k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.738s19/19350k
16Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.757s19/20350k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.958s18/20344k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.048s18/21343k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.510s18/20341k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.028s21/23337k
21Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.364s19/21334k
22Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+2.474s18/20335k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Bezzecchi is back for Phillip Island but needs to serve a double long lap penalty on Sunday for causing the scary opening lap incident with Marquez at Mandalika.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also back on track this weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

