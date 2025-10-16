FIM MotoGP Stewards announce Marco Bezzecchi penalty for Marc Marquez crash

Marco Bezzecchi will need to serve a penalty in Sunday’s Australian MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi has been handed a double long-lap penalty for his opening-lap collision with Marc Marquez in last weekend’s Indonesian MotoGP.

The penalty will be served during Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, following a delayed hearing before the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel, postponed due to Bezzecchi undergoing hospital scans.

Although expected, the penalty is a major blow to Bezzecchi's Phillip Island hopes. 

The Aprilia rider is seen as a favourite this weekend, following his dominant pole position and dramatic Sprint victory in Mandalika, but will now need to overcome a setback of approximately 6-8 seconds.

Bezzecchi suffered another bad start in the Indonesian Grand Prix before clipping the back of Marquez's bike at Turn 8. 

Marquez sustained a coracoid fracture and ligament damage to his right shoulder in the high-speed accident, with damage caused by an impact with the gravel trap, and later required surgery in Madrid. 

The newly crowned MotoGP champion will miss at least the next two rounds, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro stepping in as a replacement this weekend.

Bezzecchi's team-mate Jorge Martin and Tech3's Maverick Vinales are also absent from the Australian round due to injuries.

'Riding in an irresponsible manner, causing a crash'

The FIM Stewards' statement on Bezzecchi's punishment read:

“On 5th October 2025 at 15:02:38 during the MotoGP Race of the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Turn 8 you were found to be riding in an irresponsible manner causing a crash, involving rider #93.

"This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, and is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors. 

"It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.”

"Penalty explanation:

“Following the Penalty Protocols issued to teams, this action was deemed to be an incident of Type MGP-CC5: START OF THE RACE / OPENING LAP. Actions that create a dangerous situation for multiple riders and/or causing a crash. 

"As a second offence for the season, the appropriate penalty in this case is a Double Long Lap Penalty.”

Bezzecchi apologised to Marquez after the incident, saying: “Today I made a mistake and unfortunately I also involved Marc. I’m very sorry, I apologise to him and all his staff.”

Marquez posed on social media: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco, nobody does it on purpose."

FIM MotoGP Stewards announce Marco Bezzecchi penalty for Marc Marquez clash
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

