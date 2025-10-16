Marco Bezzecchi responds to Phillip Island MotoGP penalty: “I will give my all”

Marco Bezzecchi insists the double long lap penalty imposed for causing a collision with Marc Marquez in Indonesia won’t change his approach to this weekend’s Australian MotoGP.

The Aprilia rider recovered the sanction on Thursday morning at Phillip Island, having been unfit to attend a hearing in Mandalika.

Speaking in Australia, Bezzecchi again apologised for the incident, which left Marc Marquez requiring surgery for shoulder injuries and out of action for at least the next two rounds.

“I didn't expect to be so much faster at that point,” Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com, when quizzed on the opening lap clash.

“Unfortunately, I made a [misjudgement]. I tried to avoid contact as much as I could.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, I wasn't able to do it, and I just touched a little bit of the rear end of Marc’s bike.”

Marquez was thrown from his Ducati, but would probably have escaped injury had he not then hit a ‘step’ at the start of the gravel trap.

“Of course, the consequence was huge because at that point there was such a big gap from the asphalt to the gravel and unfortunately, from a slide, then Marc hit the gravel and got injured,” Bezzecchi said.

The Italian stayed on two wheels before being kicked off his RS-GP by the gravel.

“I wasn't going to crash, but then with the gravel, I also crashed and hurt myself,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm just sorry.

"Of course, I didn't want to crash on anybody and also, I didn't want to ruin the race for me and for anyone else.

“But this is racing, and it can happen.”

The double long lap penalty, which only applies to Sunday’s grand prix, is likely to cause Bezzecchi to lose around 6-8 seconds as well as track position.

“At the end [the penalty] is a Race Direction decision. I respect it and accept it. At the end, it was like this,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Does the penalty mean a change of approach this weekend, with an extra emphasis on qualifying?

“My mentality doesn't change," Bezzecchi insisted. "I will try to give my all, to make the best out of the weekend, and do a good performance over all three days."

Before the accident, Bezzecchi was favourite to complete a perfect weekend of pole position, Sprint and Grand Prix wins.

The Italian starts this weekend within 20 points of Francesco Bagnaia and third in the world championship.