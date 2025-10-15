Marc Marquez could be sidelined for up to 16 weeks following surgery on the shoulder injury he sustained in Indonesia, raising doubts over whether the MotoGP champion will achieve his goal of racing again this season.

That recovery timeframe was given in an analysis for Marca.com by Dr Pedro Luis Ripoll.

"It's an injury with a good prognosis and whose recovery period can be around 16 weeks. If there's some kind of associated fracture, it's treated within the same surgical timeframe," explained Dr Ripoll.

The Valencia season finale takes place in one month, on November 14–16, followed by an official post-race test.

"My goal is to be back before the end of the season"

Marc Marquez was thrown from his GP25 after being struck from behind by Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix on October 5, suffering a 'coracoid fracture and ligament damage' to his right shoulder.

“Fortunately, the injury isn’t serious, but it’s important to respect the recovery timeline," Marquez said after the initial diagnosis.

"My goal is to be back before the end of the season, but without rushing things beyond the doctors’ recommendations."

However, hopes that the factory Ducati star could avoid surgery ended when scans revealed “not sufficient signs of stabilisation after a week of immobilisation”.

That prompted doctors to “go ahead with surgical stabilisation and repair the acromioclavicular ligaments.”

The good news for the nine-time world champion, who endured multiple operations on his right arm after an accident at Jerez in 2020, is that doctors have ruled out “any connection with previous injuries".

Ducati has so far confirmed that Marquez will miss the next two rounds, at Phillip Island and Sepang. However, that timeframe was given before an operation was required.

Tech3's Maverick Vinales, who required surgery for 'a small fracture, with ligament damage' to his left shoulder at the Sachsenring in mid-July, is still struggling for fitness and has been forced to step back from racing.

Marc Marquez returns to the paddock after arm surgery, 2020 Andalucia MotoGP

Marc Marquez: "I didn’t respect my body in the past, I paid a lot"

It would be a shock if Marquez attempted a quick return, having previously advised injured champion Jorge Martin to 'respect your body' and not repeat his own mistake of an early comeback.

“Especially being world champion, your motivation is extra, your confidence is extra," Marquez had explained.

“Sometimes you don’t see the limit, but I texted him and, from my feelings and my experience, I just said to him, ‘Respect your body’.

“I didn’t respect my body in the past, and I paid a lot.

“And I just said to him that if you lose three, four, five, six races, it’s nothing."

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will replace Marc Marquez in Australia this weekend, where Martin also remains sidelined by his latest (collarbone) injury at Motegi.