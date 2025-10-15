Jonathan Rea to “not go quietly” after rebuilding “shattered” WorldSBK confidence

Ahead of his final race as a full time rider in WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea says his confidence was “shattered” after his injury at the beginning of 2025.

Rea’s 2025 season was derailed by a crash in testing at Phillip Island in February where he was collected by the bike as they tumbled through the gravel.

The Northern Irish rider later announced his retirement from full-time racing towards the end of World Superbike’s summer break after struggling to find form on the Yamaha R1 in his second season in blue.

With only one round remaining in the 2025 season, on 17–19 October at Jerez, Rea’s full-time World Superbike career is almost at its conclusion, but the Northern Irish rider now feels he’s back at a level where he will not be forced to “go away quietly” from the championship he dominated for six consecutive seasons.

“For sure Loka [Andrea Locatelli] has been the reference in these last two years at Yamaha, but I feel in the last couple of races we’ve been able to step up and not go away quietly,” Jonathan Rea said, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at the Estoril WorldSBK.

“It’s not giving me any more motivation or lightening the load.

“Just, you underestimate the impact my injury at the start of the year had – from a physical point of view, but also mentally, my confidence was shattered.”

He added: “I want to thank my team for giving everything until the end, especially my crew chief, Uri [Oriol Pallares], because he’s worked tirelessly to give me a bike that I’m requesting, to suit my style.

“Okay, it’s not a perfect bike but we’re getting there, to the point that I can fight and feel comfortable.

“So, a big thanks to all my team for continuing to push.

“I’m fit and healthy now and hopefully we can cap off the year really strongly and go into what’s going to be a quieter life.”