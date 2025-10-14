Jonathan Rea team “fortunate” to have Xavi Vierge in WorldSBK 2026

Jonathan Rea’s side of the Pata Yamaha garage are “fortunate” to have Xavi Vierge joining them in 2026.

That’s according to the six-time World Superbike Champion himself, who will depart the series after 17 seasons after the season-ending Spanish Round at Jerez later this week (17–19 October).

Rea has spent two years at the Pata Yamaha team, and says he “loves my guys there”, although Vierge will not work with the exact crew that Rea has now.

“Super-excited because Xavi [Vierge] is a great guy, a great personality,” Jonathan Rea said of Vierge, speaking to WorldSBK.com on Thursday (9 October) at the Estoril Round.

“I’ve seen him many times in the off-season, in preseason, training on motocross and whatnot.

“I really love my guys there and they’re very fortunate to have Xavi in the box; he’s an ultimate professional, I know he’ll give 100 per cent, and I hope also that his riding style will match with the Yamaha R1.

“I think it will, just from following him this season, and I wish him and also the team all the best into 2026.”

Vierge will be able to get his first taste of the Yamaha R1 in the post-race test at Jerez following the final round of the 2025 season on 17–19 October.

The Spanish rider is expected to work with Tom O’Kane, who currently works with Andrea Locatelli on the other side of the factory Yamaha box, as crew chief, instead of Oriol Pallares who Rea brought in as crew chief to replace Andrew Pitt after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Locatelli, instead, is expected to work with Giulio Nava, Alvaro Bautista's current crew chief at Ducati.

Rea’s future remains undecided. There are links with the Endurance World Championship and the Northern Irishman has made clear his desire to race local motocross races.